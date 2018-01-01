Company description

ATLANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD - International law company,

with a team of professionals with more than 10 years of experience in the field of investment immigration, migration for financially independent citizens, and corporate financial services.

The main area of ​​specialization is immigration law.

Many years of successful implementation of programs for obtaining residence permits, permanent residence and citizenship have made ATLANT INTERNATIONAL specialists leading experts in the international market of immigration services. We develop optimal solutions and offer the best immigration programs to achieve the client's goals.

The founders of ATLANT INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD are international-level specialists who, over the years of work in the industry of servicing private wealthy clients, have gained the trust of several states, several hundred partners and several thousand clients, acquired a good reputation and raised the quality of service to the highest level .