  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Dos Hermanas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Capri

Quartier résidentiel Capri

Dos Hermanas, Espagne
depuis
$510,805
;
15
Laisser une demande
ID: 38978
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 490868468
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Ville
    Dos Hermanas
  • Adresse
    Calle Estepona

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
Español Español
The architecture is more than you see. We believe in a design that transcends the aesthetic and creates houses designed to make you happy. Spaces devised from sensitivity and designed to adapt to you, your city and the planet. We build homes where design is much more than design: it is #PureDesign. Capri reinterprets the Mediterranean heritage of the Costa del Sol through modern, quality architecture. The environment blends seamlessly into the natural surroundings. Gardens are landscaped to their full potential to accommodate the spectacular communal areas, set in the wonderful surroundings of the New Golden Mile. This innovative and sustainable project is designed to deliver a true Mediterranean lifestyle. So that life goes at your pace and every moment is your moment. Inspired by the solidity of classical constructions, yet infused with fluid contours, Capri gives a sensation of effortless joy. Smart shaded exteriors, generous terrace spaces and all embracing windows ensure the best use of sunlight throughout the year. These design details unify the beauty of the outside environment with all the comforts of home. Capri looks out to the Mediterranean sea, whilst being sheltered by the Sierra Bermeja mountains, blending blissfully into the natural landscape. Discover a thousand shades of sunrise across the horizon and indulge in the impressive sunsets that mark the beginning of long summer evenings. Whether on one of the large terraces, in your own private garden or on a panoramic penthouse solarium, wherever you are, you will have the Mediterranean at your feet. The river Guadalmansa shapes the profile of the hills on its way to the sea. From its slopes, the coast stretches to the horizon and the views are spectacular. A privileged enclave for Capri, perfectly communicated with Estepona and Marbella so that you can enjoy a perfect plan every day, in every season and all year round. Just imagine what you want to do tomorrow: surfing or hiking, diving or horse riding, golf or shopping. You have a million options, including the full cultural agenda of Malaga capital, the exclusive boutiques of Puerto Banús, or the best haute cuisine restaurants in Marbella. It’s all just a stone’s throw away.

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026

Localisation sur la carte

Dos Hermanas, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Villa Oak
San Roque, Espagne
depuis
$10,01M
Immeuble Appartements neufs avec terrasses à San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Espagne
depuis
$340,086
Quartier résidentiel Villa Haven
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$16,95M
Quartier résidentiel Lantana Residencial Boutique
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$256,557
Immeuble Appartements Prêts à Emménager Face à la Plage à Dénia
Denia, Espagne
depuis
$413,492
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Capri
Dos Hermanas, Espagne
depuis
$510,805
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Metropolitan Homes
Quartier résidentiel Metropolitan Homes
Quartier résidentiel Metropolitan Homes
Quartier résidentiel Metropolitan Homes
Quartier résidentiel Metropolitan Homes
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Metropolitan Homes
Quartier résidentiel Metropolitan Homes
Malaga, Espagne
depuis
$369,736
New development consisting of 35 modern and contemporary design homes, with 1 and 2 bedrooms, distributed in 2 blocks with seven-storey buildings, with a large interior patio, swimming pool on the deck and lounge area. It is located in the main street of the capital Malagueña, with all the …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Casa Koi
Quartier résidentiel Casa Koi
Quartier résidentiel Casa Koi
Quartier résidentiel Casa Koi
Quartier résidentiel Casa Koi
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Casa Koi
Quartier résidentiel Casa Koi
San Pedro Alcantara, Espagne
depuis
$6,82M
A contemporary villa positioned frontline to Las Brisas Golf Course in Marbella, offering direct views across the fairways toward La Concha mountain. The property combines clean architectural lines with warm natural materials, creating a balanced interior defined by oak detailing, stone surf…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Maralto
Quartier résidentiel Maralto
Quartier résidentiel Maralto
Quartier résidentiel Maralto
Quartier résidentiel Maralto
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Maralto
Quartier résidentiel Maralto
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$544,934
A large residential complex in the Las Mesas area of ​​Estepona. Its location offers exceptional homes with stunning views of the sea and mountains, abundant light, and bathed by the gentle sea breeze. Designed for those seeking a lifestyle surrounded by amenities and a perfect balance betw…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications