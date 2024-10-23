  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Premier Residencial

Quartier résidentiel Premier Residencial

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$419,793
;
10
Laisser une demande
ID: 39501
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 189440169
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Avenida Comares

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
We welcome you to this large multi-family project offering homes distributed over five floors plus attic. The residential complex has communal areas that include a social lounge, toilets, swimming pool, greenery and bicycle parking. The basement floors contain parking spaces for cars and storage rooms. An exclusive design project with all the features to enjoy maximum comfort and wellbeing, located in one of the best located residential areas of the Costa del Sol, with the greatest urban projection at the intersection of Mijas and Fuengirola, Malaga. It is located in Mijas, in the centre of the Costa del Sol, Malaga, and within the latest urban development of the city ‘Las Lagunas’. A privileged enclave in a perfectly communicated location, with direct connection to the A-7 Motorway and AP-7 Motorway, and connected to excellent facilities and services such as the next Great Park of the Costa del Sol of more than 350.000 m² and the future Hospital of Mijas. Some of the ground floor properties have private garden areas and those located on the penthouse level offer the possibility of installing a swimming pool. They have an elegant design in which every detail has been taken into account to offer the highest quality in materials and finishes. In terms of equipment, they have double glazing, hot and cold air conditioning and an aerothermal system to achieve the best temperature at any time of the year and greater energy savings. A flexible project, which allows the client the possibility of choosing, at no extra cost, alternative interior cladding and bathroom elements such as flooring, tiling, kitchen furniture, shower tray or bathtub. The best features for those who demand maximum guarantee and wellbeing. It brings together all the features to enjoy maximum comfort, developed exclusively by the INVRA Development Group, specialised in residential architecture and contemporary design. A qualitatively exceptional architectural project, which offers maximum attention to finish and detail, a hallmark that distinguishes each of its developments. It is essential that the client finds total satisfaction in terms of features, materials and finishes. To this end, the architectural project has been designed by the renowned architectural firm CHASTANG Arquitectos to guarantee the best result, and executed by solid construction companies with proven track records and experience in residential developments. An area with supermarkets and large shopping centres such as Mercadona, El Corte Inglés and Miramar, as well as golf clubs, racecourse and Fuengirola Marina. The residential is located 10 minutes away from the main beaches of the area, Malaga International Airport is 20 minutes away, Malaga city is only half an hour away, and also very close to other towns such as Marbella, Benalmadena and Torremolinos.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Éducation
Soins de santé
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Transport
Finances
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Quartier résidentiel Almazara Forest
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$659,837
Quartier résidentiel MILABEKA
Dos Hermanas, Espagne
depuis
$637,084
Quartier résidentiel Artemisa
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$419,793
Quartier résidentiel Residencial Pacaraima
Torremolinos, Espagne
depuis
$733,784
Quartier résidentiel Villa Harmony
Marbella, Espagne
depuis
$15,36M
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Premier Residencial
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$419,793
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Quartier résidentiel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Quartier résidentiel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Quartier résidentiel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Quartier résidentiel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Quartier résidentiel Aruna Cabopino Golf
Artola, Espagne
depuis
$1,54M
A new residential development of flats that epitomise the zenith of contemporary living in Marbella, known for its serene ambience and breathtaking panoramic views stretching from the lush pine tree canopy to the glittering Mediterranean Sea. This exclusive enclave features state-of-the-art…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Quartier résidentiel EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Quartier résidentiel EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Quartier résidentiel EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Quartier résidentiel EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Quartier résidentiel EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Dos Hermanas, Espagne
depuis
$1,76M
Edificio España houses 33 apartments and penthouses with the most modern equipment and the best qualities on the market. Just 350 meters from the beach, the project is a modern development designed by the prestigious A-cero Architectural Firm
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Habitat Valle Romano Phase II
Quartier résidentiel Habitat Valle Romano Phase II
Quartier résidentiel Habitat Valle Romano Phase II
Quartier résidentiel Habitat Valle Romano Phase II
Quartier résidentiel Habitat Valle Romano Phase II
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Habitat Valle Romano Phase II
Quartier résidentiel Habitat Valle Romano Phase II
Estepona, Espagne
depuis
$461,317
Exclusive gated community with spacious homes and spectacular penthouses of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with garage, storage room, generous terraces and private gardens on ground floors in an incomparable natural environment and spectacular sea and mountain views. Furnished kitchens with appliances.…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications