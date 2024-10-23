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Quartier résidentiel Arosa

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$625,707
;
16
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ID: 39090
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1594012632
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

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  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Avenida Rota de Torrenueva, 63

À propos du complexe

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A complex of 54 modern apartments in Torrenueva, Mijas, distinguished by their exceptional natural light and magnificent, unobstructed sea views. Located just 500 meters from the beach and 25 minutes from Marbella. Torrenueva, situated in Mijas, is one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Mijas Costa, thanks to its balance of tranquility, natural surroundings, and proximity to all essential services. An ideal location to enjoy the authentic Mediterranean lifestyle year-round. The area is known for its spectacular sandy beaches and natural coves, perfect for long walks along the seafront, water sports, or simply relaxing by the Mediterranean. The mild, sunny climate of the Costa del Sol makes this a privileged place to live or invest. Torrenueva also boasts an excellent range of nearby amenities, including supermarkets, restaurants, beach clubs, sports centers, and quick connections to towns like Marbella and Fuengirola. All of this makes this area a very attractive option for both permanent residences and second homes by the sea. The exteriors of Arosa have been designed to offer a year-round experience of well-being and comfort, in a carefully curated environment fully integrated into the Mediterranean lifestyle. Every space invites you to disconnect and enjoy the outdoors in a tranquil and contemporary setting. The development features both an outdoor and an indoor swimming pool, ideal for sunny days and for enjoyment at any time of year. In addition, there is a fully equipped gym and a pleasant chill-out area, designed for personal care, relaxation, and socializing without leaving the complex. The landscaped gardens, designed with meticulous attention to detail, envelop the complex, creating a harmonious and relaxing environment. A space where nature, comfort, and design combine to allow you to enjoy the authentic Mediterranean essence at every moment. The homes stand out for their south-facing orientation and the inclusion of private solariums, guaranteeing excellent natural light throughout the day and a pleasant feeling of spaciousness in every room. The project prioritizes top-quality materials throughout, paying attention to every detail to offer functional, comfortable, and contemporary spaces designed for a modern seaside lifestyle. The homes feature fully equipped kitchens, seamlessly integrated into the space and designed to combine aesthetics and practicality, ensuring quality, comfort, and durability for everyday use.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Épiceries
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

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Quartier résidentiel Arosa
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