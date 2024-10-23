  1. Realting.com
  2. Espagne
  3. Mijas
  4. Quartier résidentiel Mijas Sea Views Phase III

Quartier résidentiel Mijas Sea Views Phase III

Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$679,177
;
13
Laisser une demande
ID: 39348
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1414377384
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 26/07/2026

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Espagne
  • État
    Andalousie
  • Région
    Costa del Sol
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Haya, 3

À propos du complexe

Traduire
Afficher l'original
English English
New incomparable residential complex, made up 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, including six exclusive Garden Apartments, as well as luxurious penthouses with jacuzzi and panoramic terraces. They boast of the most coveted orientation in the Costa del Sol (southwest) and of a privileged location in the mountains of Mijas, with Fuengirola’s beaches as their background. Its homes include a garage, storage room, fully equipped kitchen, aerothermal climate control system, home automation system and large common areas. Mijas Seaviews is an exclusive complex where quality, nature, and comfort converge to create a unique place to relax and enjoy life, year-round. The design ensures the privacy of its residents through the use of hanging gardens, a unique architectural element. These act as a green wall to offer privacy, as well as to help minimize ambient temperature in the summer and to improve air quality, in a completely natural way. The apartments’ interior has been designed to take maximum advantage of natural light throughout the entire year, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere. The homes boast of a large open-concept living-dining room and spacious bedrooms, particularly the master bedroom, which is equipped with a private bathroom and walk-in closet. The develpment is located under the shelter of the mountains of Mijas, halfway between Málaga and Marbella. An environment surrounded by nature that guarantees tranquility, while offering the possibility of quickly accessing Fuengirola’s beaches and of enjoying a great number of services surrounding the area.

Localisation sur la carte

Mijas, Espagne
Alimentation et boissons
Loisirs

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Immeuble Maisons Élégantes à La Nucia, Alicante, Avec Vue Sur Mer
La Nucia, Espagne
depuis
$510,776
Quartier résidentiel Ocean 11
Bel Air, Espagne
depuis
$2,90M
Quartier résidentiel La Reserva de la Cala Golf
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$2,95M
Immeuble Guarensa
Orihuela, Espagne
depuis
$372,562
Quartier résidentiel Costa Niza
Velez Malaga, Espagne
depuis
$410,692
Vous regardez
Quartier résidentiel Mijas Sea Views Phase III
Mijas, Espagne
depuis
$679,177
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Quartier résidentiel Higueron West
Quartier résidentiel Higueron West
Quartier résidentiel Higueron West
Quartier résidentiel Higueron West
Quartier résidentiel Higueron West
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Higueron West
Quartier résidentiel Higueron West
Fuengirola, Espagne
depuis
$802,043
Beautifully styled contemporary apartments and sky villas, 21st century amenities, extensive green areas and a panoramic overview of the Mediterranean sea is what sets this development apart. Designed by world-renowned architects Broadway Malyan, the luxury 2, 3, 4 bed apartments and garden…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Ocean 360º
Quartier résidentiel Ocean 360º
Quartier résidentiel Ocean 360º
Quartier résidentiel Ocean 360º
Quartier résidentiel Ocean 360º
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Ocean 360º
Quartier résidentiel Ocean 360º
Benahavis, Espagne
depuis
$1,70M
The ground floor is an open-plan design with large from floor to ceiling windows. which allows the natural flow of light to enter the property from its southeast-facing view. The villas have been designed with the climate in mind. with large outside terraced living space on the ground floor…
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Quartier résidentiel Luxy Sancha
Quartier résidentiel Luxy Sancha
Quartier résidentiel Luxy Sancha
Quartier résidentiel Luxy Sancha
Quartier résidentiel Luxy Sancha
Afficher tout Quartier résidentiel Luxy Sancha
Quartier résidentiel Luxy Sancha
Malaga, Espagne
depuis
$537,471
Welcome! We are pleased to present an exclusive opportunity to acquire a property in one of the most sought-after areas of Málaga. This development consists of 15 luxury apartments, including stylish studios and spacious one- and two-bedroom residences, all carefully designed to offer the …
Agence
Muse
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller
_relevant_news_
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
23.10.2024
«Il m’a fallu presque 3 ans pour récupérer mon appartement. » Comment des squatteurs en Espagne s'emparent de maisons : commentaire d'un avocat et histoire vraie
Afficher toutes les publications