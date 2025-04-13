Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Faroe Islands
  3. Streymoy region
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Streymoy region, Faroe Islands

apartments
3
3 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Torshavnar kommuna, Faroe Islands
4 bedroom apartment
Torshavnar kommuna, Faroe Islands
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
This stunning residence has been designed by one of the most prestigious architects in Portu…
$2,45M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torshavnar kommuna, Faroe Islands
2 bedroom apartment
Torshavnar kommuna, Faroe Islands
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
T2 apartment of 90 m2, with an open area of ​​25 m2 and 1 parking space, located in a new re…
$588,515
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Torshavnar kommuna, Faroe Islands
2 bedroom apartment
Torshavnar kommuna, Faroe Islands
Bedrooms 2
Area 136 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 94 sq. m, open terrace 42 sq. m and 1 parking the…
$619,763
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Streymoy region, Faroe Islands

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes