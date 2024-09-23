Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - we can list the price at USD 200,000 in Tapu.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m² on the 4th floor in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

Spacious entrance area

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

Glazed balcony

Ulusoy Residence is a cozy low-rise residential complex located in one of the prestigious districts of Alanya, Oba, just 600 meters away.

The complex consists of 4-story buildings with a swimming pool and garden. It is an ideal place to live with children or enjoy a comfortable seaside vacation.

Supermarkets (Alanium, Metro, Kochtas), shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Children's pool

Water slide

Recreation area

Fitness area

Sauna

BBQ area

Tennis court

Landscaping area

Security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.