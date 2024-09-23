Complejo residencial Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.

  1. Realting.com
Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex for residence permit.

Oba, Turquía
de
$166,516
13
ID: 32821
Última actualización: 5/11/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya
  • Pueblo
    Oba

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de confort
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Suitable for a residence permit - we can list the price at USD 200,000 in Tapu.
Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 120 m² on the 4th floor in the Ulusoy Residence Oba complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • Spacious entrance area
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • Glazed balcony

Ulusoy Residence is a cozy low-rise residential complex located in one of the prestigious districts of Alanya, Oba, just 600 meters away.

The complex consists of 4-story buildings with a swimming pool and garden. It is an ideal place to live with children or enjoy a comfortable seaside vacation.

Supermarkets (Alanium, Metro, Kochtas), shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Water slide
  • Recreation area
  • Fitness area
  • Sauna
  • BBQ area
  • Tennis court
  • Landscaping area
  • Security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Oba, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

