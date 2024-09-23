  1. Realting.com
Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.

Alanya, Turquía
de
$144,515
15
ID: 32646
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1115
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 14/10/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Región del Mediterráneo
  • Ciudad
    Alanya

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

Suitable for a residence permit – we can specify a price of USD 200,000 on the Tapu.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 65 m2, in the Crystal Towers complex.

This luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure is located in the Cikcilli district of Alanya, 750 meters from the sea.

The complex offers everything you need for a comfortable life – shops, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, and hypermarkets such as Alanium, Kochtas, and Metro, a hospital, and public transportation are all within walking distance.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped grounds, garden
  • Outdoor pool with water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation areas
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Fitness room
  • Turkish bath/hammam, sauna
  • Massage rooms
  • Bar, restaurant
  • Central satellite TV system
  • Wi-Fi on site
  • Table tennis
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ areas
  • Covered parking
  • Emergency power generator
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Alanya, Turquía
Complejo residencial Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Crystal Towers SPA complex.
Alanya, Turquía
de
$144,515
