  4. Complejo residencial PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.

Complejo residencial PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.

Bakirkoy, Turquía
$365,000
13
ID: 28097
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 24/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Turquía
  • Región / estado
    Marmara Region
  • Ciudad
    Bakırköy

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase Premium
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Área vallada
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Concesión de ciudadanía
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

1+1 apartment, total area 137 m², net area 88.6 m²

Also for sale are apartments with two (2+1), three (3+1), four (4+1) and five (5+1) bedrooms.

Videos of the apartment and complex are available upon request.

The complex stretches along the famous Bakirkoy coastline, where extensive government infrastructure development, street planning, and waterfront improvement projects have been implemented over the past decade.

All necessary amenities are located near the complex, within a 2 km radius, including medical and educational institutions, shops, and the metro.

Apartments are sold with all kitchen appliances: stove, hood, dishwasher, and oven (Franke Germany brand).

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor and indoor swimming pool
  • Expansive green space
  • Fitness center
  • Basketball and volleyball courts
  • Tennis court
  • 5 children's playgrounds
  • Two 5-star Hilton hotels
  • Turkish bath
  • Steam sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Indoor parking
  • CCTV cameras
  • 24/7 security

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Localización en el mapa

Bakirkoy, Turquía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejo residencial PREMIUM apartments in the Pruva 34 seafront complex for Turkish Citizenship.
Bakirkoy, Turquía
de
$365,000
