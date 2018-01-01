Utopia Karon – this is a multi-apartment condominium from the Australian developer Utopia Development, located 800 meters from one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket – Karon. There are numerous prestigious hotels and 5-star resorts nearby. As well as all the necessary tourist infrastructure necessary for a comfortable stay. Karon Beach is the longest, yet quietest of the large, well-known beaches on the southwest coast of Phuket. Today, condominiums in this area of ​​Phuket are becoming increasingly popular and buying an apartment here means investing in your future.