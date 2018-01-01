  1. Realting.com
  2. Tailandia
  3. Utopia Karon

Utopia Karon

Phuket, Tailandia
Precio en demanda
;
7
Dejar una solicitud
Descripción Descripción
Opciones Opciones
Apartamentos Apartamentos
Dirección Dirección
Medios de comunicación Medios de comunicación
Noticias Noticias

Sobre el complejo

Utopia Karon – this is a multi-apartment condominium from the Australian developer Utopia Development, located 800 meters from one of the most beautiful beaches in Phuket – Karon. There are numerous prestigious hotels and 5-star resorts nearby. As well as all the necessary tourist infrastructure necessary for a comfortable stay. Karon Beach is the longest, yet quietest of the large, well-known beaches on the southwest coast of Phuket. Today, condominiums in this area of ​​Phuket are becoming increasingly popular and buying an apartment here means investing in your future.

Etiquetas

  • Seguridad
  • La piscina
  • gimnasio
  • Empresa de gestión
  • Área vallada
  • Aparcamientos
Detalles de la propiedad
Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
Monolítico
Año de construcción
Año de construcción
2023
Opciones de acabado
Opciones de acabado
Con acabado
Número de plantas
Número de plantas
4
Localización de la nueva construcción
Phuket, Tailandia

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Residencia PATONG BAY HILL – Condominium
Phuket, Tailandia
de
€186,129
Complejo residencial Eksklyuzivnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
Pattaya, Tailandia
de
€112,813
Complejo residencial New complex of villas with swimming pools near all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Tailandia
de
€262,105
Complejo residencial Low-rise beachfront residence with a swimming pool, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Tailandia
de
€397,829
Complejo residencial New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Tailandia
de
€652,584
Está viendo
Utopia Karon
Phuket, Tailandia
Precio en demanda
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Complejo residencial Residential complex with swimming pools, fitness centre and tropical garden, 850 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Tailandia
de
€122,799
Agencia: TRANIO
Complejo de apartamentos con vistas a las piscinas y al jardín tropical. Situado en el corazón de Phuket, a solo 850 metros del Catch Beach Club. El exclusivo complejo se caracteriza por la elegancia del diseño y la tranquilidad de la naturaleza. Cada apartamento tiene 1-2 dormitorios, salón/comedor, cocina independiente, 1-2 baños y balcón. Plan de pago: Reserva - 200 mil baht Después de la firma del contrato - 35% Durante la construcción - 55% Después de la finalización - 10% Ubicación e infraestructura cercana Bang Tao es una de las zonas de vacaciones más buscadas en Phuket. La principal calle turística, Boat Avenue, está a poca distancia en coche. El área de Bang Tao es una de las más famosas y activas de Phuket. Y no es solo la belleza de la playa del mismo nombre, sino también el hecho de que es allí donde se están construyendo nuevos hoteles y complejos residenciales, donde en la etapa inicial de ventas puede obtener ofertas atractivas de los desarrolladores. Además, la vivienda nueva es un nivel moderno de confort, que es importante tanto para la vida como para la recreación. No muy lejos del complejo hay escuelas (Phuket International Academy, British International School, HeadStart), centros comerciales (Tasco Lotus Cherng Talay, Boat Avenue Villa Market, Porto de Phuket, Laguna Phuket Avenue), Thalang Hospital y Bangkok Hospital, así como las playas de Bang Tao, Surin y Kamala.
Complejo residencial Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand
Complejo residencial Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand
Baan Lamai, Tailandia
de
€241,247
Agencia: TRANIO
Ofrecemos villas de una sola planta de alta calidad con piscinas de 30 m2 y plazas de aparcamiento. Tipo de propiedad - Freehold. Instalaciones y equipos en la casa 3 Aires acondicionados en 3 dormitorios 2 Ventiladores de techo en la sala de estar 3 Calentadores de agua eléctricos Ubicación e infraestructura cercana La propiedad está situada en la prestigiosa zona de Lamai. Silver Beach - 3 minutos Playa de Lamai - 2 minutos Hospital - 15 minutos Aeropuerto - 25 minutos
Complejo residencial Quintara MHy GEN Ratchada Huai Khwang
Complejo residencial Quintara MHy GEN Ratchada Huai Khwang
Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Tailandia
de
€54,937
Ríndete a: 2024
Agencia: DDA Real Estate
Quintara MHy'GEN Ratchada Huai Khwang es un increíble proyecto de condominios y apartamentos ubicado en Huai Quang, Bangkok. El complejo está ubicado en 192 Ratchadaphisek 12 Alley, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Tailandia. El proyecto consta de 383 apartamentos en 8 pisos y fue desarrollado por Eastern Star Real Estat. ¡Los apartamentos están completamente amueblados y diseñados! En las cercanías de Quintara MHy'GEN Ratchada - Huai Khwang, hay muchos restaurantes, tiendas, cafeterías, bares, mercados, discotecas, salas de masajes. La instalación médica más cercana está a solo 260 metros del proyecto (, puede llegar en 4 minutos. ). El aeropuerto de Suvarnabhumi se encuentra a 30 km del complejo, la carretera allí dura unos 32 minutos en coche o taxi. Un área con infraestructura cuidadosamente pensada que maximizará sus necesidades. FÁCIL: - Video vigilancia 24/7 - aptitud - jardín - Estacionamiento - Seguridad 24/7 - piscina - TV por cable - ascensor Contaremos todas las sutilezas de la adquisición de bienes inmuebles en Tailandia. ¡Encontraremos, mostraremos y ayudaremos con la adquisición de bienes inmuebles para cualquier solicitud! ¡Escribe o llama, responde todas tus preguntas!
Realting.com
Ir