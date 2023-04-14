Hungría
Realting.com
Hungría
Transdanubia
Somogy
Siofoki jaras
Siofok
Houses
Casas en Venta en Siofok, Hungría
132 propiedades total found
Nuevos
Precio ascendente
Precio descendente
Según su popularidad
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
80 m²
€ 252,777
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
80 m²
€ 252,777
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
80 m²
€ 252,777
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
80 m²
€ 252,777
Casa 12 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
12 Número de habitaciones
12 bath
430 m²
€ 468,105
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
90 m²
€ 532,303
Casa 2 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
45 m²
€ 50,823
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
95 m²
€ 422,632
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
94 m²
€ 422,632
Casa 7 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones
6 bath
975 m²
€ 1,738,677
Casa 7 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
204 m²
€ 561,726
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
110 m²
€ 400,000
Casa 5 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
82 m²
€ 165,843
Casa 5 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
423 m²
€ 347,468
Casa 7 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
119 m²
€ 294,238
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
222 m²
€ 615,224
Casa 7 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones
6 bath
145 m²
€ 320,986
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
112 m²
€ 129,732
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
124 m²
€ 216,666
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
205 m²
€ 318,312
Casa 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
75 m²
€ 221,481
Casa 2 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
50 m²
€ 133,477
Casa 12 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
12 Número de habitaciones
7 bath
425 m²
€ 588,448
Casa 7 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
230 m²
€ 232,448
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
70 m²
€ 203,291
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
131 m²
€ 503,601
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
105 m²
€ 420,171
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
2 bath
85 m²
€ 173,868
Casa 7 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones
3 bath
180 m²
€ 655,347
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones
1 bath
109 m²
€ 347,735
Mostrar siguiente 30 propiedades
1
2
3
4
5
