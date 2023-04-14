Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungría
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Somogy
  5. Siofoki jaras
  6. Siofok

Propiedades residenciales en venta en Siofok, Hungría

330 propiedades total found
Casa 4 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 80 m²
€ 252,777
Casa 4 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,777
Casa 4 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,777
Casa 4 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 80 m²
€ 252,777
Casa 12 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 12 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
12 Número de habitaciones 12 bath 430 m²
€ 468,105
Apartamento 4 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 42 m²
€ 146,851
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 59 m²
€ 141,502
Casa 4 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 90 m²
€ 532,303
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 75 m²
€ 154,608
Casa 2 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 45 m²
€ 50,823
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 96 m²
€ 419,690
Apartamento 1 habitaciónen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Siofok, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 22 m²
€ 120,370
Casa 4 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 95 m²
€ 422,632
Casa 4 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 94 m²
€ 422,632
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 65 m²
€ 264,814
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 62 m²
€ 326,336
Casa 7 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 7 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones 6 bath 975 m²
€ 1,738,677
Casa 7 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 7 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 204 m²
€ 561,726
Casa 4 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 110 m²
€ 400,000
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 76 m²
€ 302,262
Casa 5 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 82 m²
€ 165,843
Apartamento 4 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 76 m²
€ 270,164
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 65 m²
€ 319,114
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 77 m²
€ 636,623
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 97 m²
€ 414,607
Apartamento 2 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 52 m²
€ 294,238
Apartamento 1 habitaciónen Siofok, Hungría
Apartamento 1 habitación
Siofok, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 25 m²
€ 53,230
Casa 5 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 3 bath 423 m²
€ 347,468
Casa 7 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 7 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 119 m²
€ 294,238
Casa 4 habitacionesen Siofok, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Siofok, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 222 m²
€ 615,224
Realting.com
Ir