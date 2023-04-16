Mostrar las propiedades en el mapa Mostrar las propiedades como una lista
Propiedades residenciales en venta en Kozarmisleny, Hungría

36 propiedades total found
Casa 3 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 56 m²
€ 58,048
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 69 m²
€ 119,011
Apartamento 4 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 4 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 108 m²
€ 194,094
Apartamento 3 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 3 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 57 m²
€ 127,096
Apartamento 5 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 109 m²
€ 155,059
Casa 2 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 2 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 50 m²
€ 79,253
Casa 5 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 120 m²
€ 262,408
Casa 5 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 5 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 2 bath 138 m²
€ 278,047
Casa 3 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 55 m²
€ 105,758
Casa 1 habitaciónen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 45 m²
€ 58,048
Casa 4 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 4 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
4 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 105 m²
€ 92,506
Casa 3 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 3 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
3 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 82 m²
€ 140,481
Casa 1 habitaciónen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 30 m²
€ 42,940
Casa 1 habitaciónen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 1 habitación
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
1 Número de habitaciones 650 m²
€ 333,974
Apartamento 2 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 46 m²
€ 105,758
Apartamento 5 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 5 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
5 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 133 m²
€ 209,396
Apartamento 2 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 2 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
2 Número de habitaciones 1 bath 63 m²
€ 97,807
Casa 7 habitacionesen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 7 habitaciones
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
7 Número de habitaciones 4 bath 230 m²
€ 264,794
Casa 2 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 2 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
2 bath 125 m² Número de plantas 2
€ 77,260
Exceptional, unique offer! From Pécs 10 km, in Lothárd border (zártkert) from qualitative su…
Casa 2 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 2 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
2 bath 165 m² Número de plantas 2
€ 165,557
Casa 2 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 2 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
2 bath 108 m² Número de plantas 2
€ 122,733
Kozármisleny for sale one legfrekventáltabb one of the halves of a semidetached house which …
Apartamento 1 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
1 bath 70 m² 2 Piso
€ 83,662
Apartamento 1 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
1 bath 95 m² 1 Piso
€ 92,491
Apartamento 1 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
1 bath 95 m²
€ 87,438
10 + 15 CHOCOLATE option! For sale in the new housing estate part of Kozármisleny in D, heat…
Casa 2 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 2 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
2 bath 280 m² Número de plantas 2
€ 153,690
In a frequented place in a public building, all-comfort 280sqm, Family house for sale with 8…
Casa 2 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 2 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
2 bath 201 m² Número de plantas 1
€ 111,308
On Kozármisleny D-i részén in Petőfi utcában salesman it 201 nm ones, currently as an office…
Casa 2 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Casa 2 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
2 bath 140 m² Número de plantas 2
€ 130,238
En la zona residencial de nueva construcción de Kozármisleny, se vende una casa de alta cali…
Apartamento 1 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
1 bath 92 m²
€ 86,307
Kozármisleny a new one with a size between 80-92 M2 which can be hit on his housing estate, …
Apartamento 1 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
1 bath 81 m²
€ 77,587
Kozármisleny a new one with a size between 80-92 M2 which can be hit on his housing estate, …
Apartamento 1 bañosen Kozarmisleny, Hungría
Apartamento 1 baños
Kozarmisleny, Hungría
1 bath 92 m²
€ 88,531
Kozármisleny a new one with a size between 80-92 M2 which can be hit on his housing estate, …
