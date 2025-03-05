  1. Realting.com
Apart hotel Prima Residence

Canggu, Indonesia
de
$189,000
12 1
ID: 28101
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 24/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Indonesia
  • Región / estado
    Lesser Sunda Islands
  • Barrio
    Badung
  • Ciudad
    Canggu

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Monolítico
  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2027
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    5

Detalles del interior

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Detalles del exterior:

  • Piscina
  • Gimnasio
  • Ascensor

Además

  • Empresa de gestión
  • Tour online
  • Concesión de un permiso de residencia
  • Transacción remota

Sobre el complejo

**PRIMA RESIDENCE** is a premium residential complex by the creators of Citadince Hotel, located in the heart of Batu Bolong, just 300 meters from the ocean. The Canggu area, where the project is situated, is the epicenter of Bali's surf culture and a popular spot among tourists and expats. Legendary beach clubs like FINNS BEACH CLUB and ATLAS BEACH CLUB, as well as numerous restaurants, bars, and shops, are within walking distance.

 

**About the Project:**

PRIMA RESIDENCE is an outstanding architectural project inspired by Asian aesthetics. The complex combines modern design with elements of nature: the facades are adorned with vertical gardens, while open balconies and curvilinear panels create a sense of movement and lightness. The project includes 120 DELUXE category apartments, designed for enhanced comfort for both short-term stays and long-term living.

 

**Layouts and Prices:**

*   **One-Bedroom Apartments:** 50 sq. m, starting price from $189,000.

*   **Two-Bedroom Apartments:** 93.1 sq. m, starting price from $378,000.

All apartments feature a living room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and terrace.

 

**Amenities:**

The complex rooftop features a panoramic swimming pool with ocean views, a restaurant, a bar, and a conference room. The project also includes a gym and leisure areas. This unique infrastructure makes PRIMA RESIDENCE attractive to both tourists and business guests.

 

**Management:**

The management company is the international leader Colliers, ensuring high service standards and stable returns. The project is integrated with platforms like Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, and Agoda, guaranteeing high occupancy rates.

 

**Investment Potential:**

*   **Average Annual Net Profit:** $51,643.

*   **Payback Period:** 6.5 years.

*   **Annual Return:** from 13.4%.

*   **Property Value Appreciation:** 40-50% during the construction phase.

 

**The Team:**

The project is developed by an experienced builder with 20+ years of expertise in construction in Bali, whose projects include the Citadince Hotel near Berawa Beach.

 

**Completion Date:**

Q3 2027.

 

PRIMA RESIDENCE is a unique opportunity to invest in Bali real estate that combines luxury, comfort, and high profitability. The project is ideal for those who value premium quality of life and stable financial prospects.

Apartamentos
Área, m²
Precio por m², USD
Precio del apartamento, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
Área, m² 50.4
Precio por m², USD 4,147
Precio del apartamento, USD 209,000
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
Área, m² 93.1
Precio por m², USD 4,275
Precio del apartamento, USD 398,000

Localización en el mapa

Canggu, Indonesia

Reseña en vídeo de apart - hotel Prima Residence

Ir
