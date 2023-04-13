Locales comerciales en venta en Siofoki jaras, Hungría

Hungría
Comercial
Koroeshegy, Hungría
70 m²
€ 142,302
Comercial
Siofok, Hungría
1 000 m²
€ 934,799
Comercial
Siofok, Hungría
390 m²
€ 961,508
Comercial
Koroeshegy, Hungría
700 m²
€ 746,237
UNA PROPIEDAD COMERCIAL DE VENTA A 1 hora de Budapest en Balaton, en EXCELENTE CONDICIÓN, re…
Comercial 21 baños
Balatonszemes, Hungría
21 bath
600 m²
€ 1,653,259
Comercial
Szolad, Hungría
480 m²
€ 1,183,803
Comercial
Koroeshegy, Hungría
98 m²
€ 105,766
Comercial
Koroeshegy, Hungría
650 m²
€ 533,904
Comercial
Siofok, Hungría
75 m²
€ 208,327
Comercial
Siofok, Hungría
1 100 m²
€ 934,799
Comercial 10 baños
Siofok, Hungría
10 bath
468 m²
€ 1,172,505
Comercial
Siofok, Hungría
1 084 m²
€ 1,468,970
Comercial
Siofok, Hungría
320 m²
€ 154,910
Comercial
Koroeshegy, Hungría
604 m²
€ 641,005
Comercial 1 baños
Koroeshegy, Hungría
1 bath
6 000 m²
€ 300,000
Comercial
Szantod, Hungría
220 m²
€ 320,503
Comercial
Szantod, Hungría
94 m²
€ 86,860
Comercial
Balvanyos, Hungría
180 m²
€ 173,606
Comercial
Balatonszemes, Hungría
58 m²
€ 133,723
Rare offer, Balatonszemes most beautiful szabadstrandján on the waterfront, one with a floor…
Comercial
Siofok, Hungría
1 383 m²
€ 846,915
Se vende una tienda de 1342 metros cuadrados en una parcela de 2697 metros cuadrados. La t…
Comercial
Balatonszemes, Hungría
950 m²
€ 309,959
Una oportunidad incomparable! En Balatonszemes, a 1000 m de la costa, ofrecemos a la vent…
