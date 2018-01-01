  1. Realting.com
Tailandia, 95/30 Moo 1, Saiyuan Road, Rawai, Muang Phuket, 83130 Thailand
Phuket Buy House
Agencia inmobiliaria
2010
English, Русский
phuketbuyhouse.com
Descripción

PhuketBuyHouse has been successfully operating in Phuket Real Estate market since 2008. During this time, we have helped a great number of foreigners to buy thousands of dream homes. Choosing us, you choose quality and reliability. We work openly and transparently.

Phuketbuyhouse.com is the no.1 website for real estate in Phuket. Anyone looking to buy property in Phuket will easily be able to use our search feature to locate a property that may suit their requirements! Our listings include houses, villas, condo apartments, commercial properties, and land plots from all over the island, from a range of private owners, and developers.

 

La inversión inmobiliaria es una de las formas más confiables de ahorrar capital. Un objeto bien elegido trae ingresos pasivos del 6% anual. Los bienes raíces de Phuket aumentan de precio debido al aumento del flujo turístico, las restricciones de construcción y los límites de tierra. Phuket9 se ha dedicado profesionalmente a invertir, construir y administrar bienes inmuebles en Phuket desde 2004. La cartera de la empresa incluye hoteles, condominios y villas. La principal ventaja de la empresa es la investigación profesional y regular del mercado inmobiliario de Phuket, la experiencia de construcción llave en mano y las habilidades de gestión.

Thai Residential tiene una meta principal: encontrar para sus clientes propiedades ideales en este hermoso país, conservando una relación honesta y transparente con todas las partes. Nuestro equipo experimentado y multilingüe lleva trabajando junto desde 2007, ofreciento consultas a personas de todo el mundo que intentan obtener beneficios en Tailandia, uno de los mercados más activos de Asia. Nuestros expertos en inmobiliaria ofrecen toda la información necesaria a los compradores potenciales para que puedan tomar una decisión correcta.

La tarea más importante para EasyInvestEstate es encontrar lo que más le importe en términos de ganancias a largo plazo y hacerlo realidad. Seleccionamos efectivamente bienes inmuebles de varios segmentos y clases de precios, al tiempo que garantizamos al comprador un precio razonable y una transacción segura. Hagamos que este trato sea lo más fluido y emocionante posible para usted.

Green Door Enterprises Co. Ltd. se estableció en 2003 y es una agencia inmobiliaria especializada en la venta y alquiler de propiedades, negocios y terrenos nacionales y comerciales en Pattaya, Jomtien y sus alrededores. Tenemos una amplia gama de propiedades para todos los gustos, desde pequeñas casas muy asequibles, bungalows, estudios y grandes apartamentos hasta imponentes residencias, lujosos áticos y villas frente al mar.

Como Pattaya está ahora a solo una hora en coche del aeropuerto internacional de Suvarnabhumi de Bangkok, es el lugar perfecto para comprar una casa de vacaciones o de retiro, lo que también brinda una oportunidad de inversión muy segura y rentable. Tenemos una amplia selección de propiedades de reventa de vendedores privados, tanto de propiedad extranjera como a nombre de una empresa tailandesa. Tenemos parcelas de construcción, terrenos para el desarrollo de propiedades, negocios establecidos y locales comerciales de nueva construcción disponibles.

Comprar propiedades en Tailandia puede ser confuso y las regulaciones relevantes a veces son difíciles de entender. Ya sea que desee comprar, vender, alquilar o invertir en propiedades en Pattaya, necesitará la ayuda y asistencia de profesionales experimentados. Aquí en Green Door Enterprises, ofrecemos un servicio integral y amigable, que brinda información y orientación durante todo el proceso, desde la selección hasta finalmente habitar su hogar ideal al sol.

InDreams Phuket Agencia inmobiliaria - en Phuket desde 2010 - oficina en Laguna - venta de bienes raíces: 1000 + objetos del mercado secundario + contratos con todos los desarrolladores de la isla - alquiler de bienes raíces: 2000 + objetos de los propietarios en la base de datos, los mejores precios - asociación con agencias, propietarios, trabajadores independientes en condiciones muy favorables

