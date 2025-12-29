Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ecuador
  3. Cumbaya
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Cumbaya, Ecuador

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Cumbaya, Ecuador
4 bedroom house
Cumbaya, Ecuador
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 786 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive residence located in the Pillagua Urbanization, one of the most prestigious and co…
$851,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom house in Cumbaya, Ecuador
4 bedroom house
Cumbaya, Ecuador
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
Enjoy maximum comfort and elegance in this stunning single-family home in Cumbaya, Ecuador. …
$800,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go