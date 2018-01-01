Professional expertise of a high profile, accumulated experience, the use of high-quality and modern technologies that meet European quality standards, have provided KurtSafir’s construction projects with recognition in the professional and architectural environment, all projects are executed with excellent comfort and fascinate with their extraordinary, modern design.

KurtSafir has its own financial resources to ensure the construction of its facilities, without attracting credit or borrowed funds. The infrastructure of the company carries out a full cycle of work – from the initial analysis of the land plot and marketing research to the commissioning of the constructed facility, interior design and building management. The company independently manages and maintains all constructed facilities.

The company employs over 250 highly qualified specialists of various specializations. Also, the company has its own vehicle fleet of construction equipment.

Representative offices of our company and sales offices are located in European countries, the UAE, and also in Russia. The KurtSafir sales team speaks English, Dutch, German, Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian, Arabic, Farsi. The specialists of our company will ensure the competent drafting of the contract and the transparency of the transaction, after registration will help you comply with all the necessary formalities with the local government authorities for your comfortable stay and rest in Turkey.

Today, our company rightfully enjoys the reputation of a stable and reliable business partner. This provides potential for further development and allows you to look confidently into the future.

Every day we try to keep abreast of the latest events and news, we take part in foreign real estate exhibitions and thematic seminars, which allow us to keep abreast of all the current changes in Turkish legislation and trends in the real estate market. We proudly declare about our company that the basis of our work is quality and excellence, WE ARE OPENING THE BOUNDARIES OF COMFORT!

KurtSafir is a construction company that was founded 35 years ago with Kadir Kurt and Haci Osman Ucdan. Currently, without breaking the tradition of the family business, KurtSafır is managed by Esat Kurt.

KurtSafir is a recognized leader in the field of housing construction: business, elite, premium and comfort class. Our company operates throughout Turkey, but the main direction of construction is currently carried out in the elite areas of Alanya.

The company received the ISO 9001 quality standard, which testifies to the high quality standards of the services provided and the work performed on the construction of real estate.

Our company specializes in the construction of the most complex and iconic objects in Turkey – multifunctional complexes, residential and commercial real estate.