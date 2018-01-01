  1. Realting.com
Yapraklar Inşaat

Turkey, Liman Mah., Atatürk Bul. Yapraklar Apt. No:275/12 Konyaaltı/Antalya
Yapraklar Inşaat
Developer
1986
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
www.yapraklarinsaat.com
About the developer

Thanks to the successful implementation of each project, Yapraklar Inşaat, from 1986 to the present, is constantly increasing the number of satisfied customers.

Experience, quality and stability are fundamental factors in the development of a company that aims to offer its customers only the best.

The main goal of the company is to provide a high standard of living for our customers, as well as to present completely new concepts of living quarters.

The company's projects are designed to always meet the highest standards in the areas of life and business.

 

Our agents in Turkey
info@yapraklarinsaat.com
Other developers
Miray Invest

Our Mission

To reflect the technological advancements in the business by sticking to the three principles of Safety, Aesthetics and Economy in the construction and investment business, to ensure customer satisfaction with minimum cost, minimum profit margin and maximum quality, and to offer full-fetched services of the undertaking, investment and project development.

OUR VISION.

To be the most trusted name in real estate globally.

To improve our successes and experiences by applying constant progress principles, and to attain a place among the leading companies of the global real estate and investment market.

Zeray Construction Inc

With its experience and project understanding that changes standards, Zeray realizes life projects in many different fields with an innovative perspective. Quality principles, sense of responsibility towards the environment and human life and an understanding of value are among the unchanging principles of Zeray.

Our basic principles are to build modern living spaces with an innovative perspective, a sense of responsibility towards the environment and human life.

Majd International Company

Majd International Company having about 20 years' experience in Iran and other countries has been registered and started to work as a holding in Turkey. Mentioned great productive-service-economic Company using its previous experiences and aiming at helping residents in Turkey, provides various services. 

KurtSafir

Professional expertise of a high profile, accumulated experience, the use of high-quality and modern technologies that meet European quality standards, have provided KurtSafir’s construction projects with recognition in the professional and architectural environment, all projects are executed with excellent comfort and fascinate with their extraordinary, modern design.

KurtSafir has its own financial resources to ensure the construction of its facilities, without attracting credit or borrowed funds. The infrastructure of the company carries out a full cycle of work – from the initial analysis of the land plot and marketing research to the commissioning of the constructed facility, interior design and building management. The company independently manages and maintains all constructed facilities.

The company employs over 250 highly qualified specialists of various specializations. Also, the company has its own vehicle fleet of construction equipment.

Representative offices of our company and sales offices are located in European countries, the UAE, and also in Russia. The KurtSafir sales team speaks English, Dutch, German, Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian, Arabic, Farsi. The specialists of our company will ensure the competent drafting of the contract and the transparency of the transaction, after registration will help you comply with all the necessary formalities with the local government authorities for your comfortable stay and rest in Turkey.

Today, our company rightfully enjoys the reputation of a stable and reliable business partner. This provides potential for further development and allows you to look confidently into the future.

Every day we try to keep abreast of the latest events and news, we take part in foreign real estate exhibitions and thematic seminars, which allow us to keep abreast of all the current changes in Turkish legislation and trends in the real estate market. We proudly declare about our company that the basis of our work is quality and excellence, WE ARE OPENING THE BOUNDARIES OF COMFORT!

KurtSafir is a construction company that was founded 35 years ago with Kadir Kurt and Haci Osman Ucdan. Currently, without breaking the tradition of the family business, KurtSafır is managed by Esat Kurt.

KurtSafir is a recognized leader in the field of housing construction: business, elite, premium and comfort class. Our company operates throughout Turkey, but the main direction of construction is currently carried out in the elite areas of Alanya.

The company received the ISO 9001 quality standard, which testifies to the high quality standards of the services provided and the work performed on the construction of real estate.

Our company specializes in the construction of the most complex and iconic objects in Turkey – multifunctional complexes, residential and commercial real estate.

Altin-Turk

ALTIN TURK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT is well known as a leading firm in Turkey-providing professional sales and marketing services for large real estate investments and construction development projects internationally. With over 15 years of experience working nationally and internationally in real estate investment projects’ sales and marketing, construction project execution, as well as political and legal practices, has given us a in-depth knowledge and vast experience-enabling us to assist and serve our clients professionally and with a high standard integrity. Our team exists out of, Turkish, English, Arabic, French, Persian and Azeri spoken professionals that will gladly help you during the process of your investment. We are located in the centre of Istanbul -Taksim Square.

