Juma, Uzbekistan

Price on request

LCD Ulug ’ House Residence The new residential complex « Ulug ’ House Residence » offers premium housing built from the best materials on modern technologies. 13 and 16 floor house with a luxurious lobby and a cozy courtyard with fountains in the territory, provide all conditions for a safe and comfortable stay. If you are looking for a new home for your family or a profitable investment in real estate, do not miss this amazing opportunity to buy an apartment in « LCD Ulug ’ House Residence »! Infrastructure The residential complex has a beautiful courtyard with a magnificent landscape, which is great for walking and relaxing. The playground is equipped for different games and is safe. A spacious underground parking is provided where you can go down the elevator from any floor of the house. Closed internal territory with security and round-the-clock video surveillance will ensure your safety. And the management company, which consists of gardeners, cleaners and plumbers, will make your stay even more comfortable. The new building has the most convenient location. Stopping public transport will be very close. The school, kindergarten, clinic does not have to go far. There will be parks within walking distance where you can have a great time with family or friends. Apartment prices The residential complex offers apartments with balconies from 1 to 4 rooms. The price per square meter starts from 5 million soums and you can apply for installments on favorable terms. Address: Samarkand city, Ilgor street 25 house.