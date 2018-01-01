  1. Realting.com
The Space building, Jl. By Pass Ngurah Rai no 888 xx, Pemogan, Denpasar selatan, Bali 80221
Developer
2022
Русский
scenebali.com/kabakaba/ru
Our development experience in the elite segment is more than 10 years. We adhere to the highest standards in construction and know how to build and control the construction process. Our management company can take over the management of your property with a yield of up to 20% per annum. Your investments are protected by Allianz insurance company against force majeure situations. We provide full legal support of transactions. As a result, you get the highest quality of construction and decoration, which over the years will only be expensive. We build objects that will last the term of the contract!

Ansar
