Truly valuable things always have a unique history. And any product makes sense when special moments in life are associated with it. Only these features can fill with meaning absolutely any object, place and time.
Nasl Dahasi — a place endowed with a rich history in the past and upcoming events in the future.
Location in the heart
The Nasl Dahasi residential complex is located in the Mirabad district on Nukus Street. This is not just a location, but a place rich in the events of past years. In the distant 1918, Nukus Street was called Mariinsky, and was famous for its equestrian bazaar. Every day, life boiled here and trade developed.
The central location of the Nasl Dahasi LCD has convenient traffic junction and allows you to quickly get to any part of the city
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.