Мирабадский р-н, ул. Нукус, дом 29
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
Русский
New buildings
Xonabod, Uzbekistan
from € 72,412
Completion date: 2025
Truly valuable things always have a unique history. And any product makes sense when special moments in life are associated with it. Only these features can fill with meaning absolutely any object, place and time. Nasl Dahasi — a place endowed with a rich history in the past and upcoming events in the future. Location in the heart The Nasl Dahasi residential complex is located in the Mirabad district on Nukus Street. This is not just a location, but a place rich in the events of past years. In the distant 1918, Nukus Street was called Mariinsky, and was famous for its equestrian bazaar. Every day, life boiled here and trade developed. The central location of the Nasl Dahasi LCD has convenient traffic junction and allows you to quickly get to any part of the city
Sabzavot, Uzbekistan
from € 44,251
Completion date: 2026
Zangiata, Uzbekistan
from € 28,922
Completion date: 2025
