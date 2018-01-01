  1. Realting.com
Kyriakidis Construction

Greece, ул.Брянская, д.5
Kyriakidis Construction
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
1994
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Веб-сайт
Website
www.kyriakidis.eu
About the developer

The KYRIAKIDIS CONSTRUCTION company is situated in the historic and picturesque city of Chania. Since 1994 it has been engaged in the construction of high standard stone and conventional dwellings. The company has already contacted numerous studies on both private and public works, and has also built homes of special value and aesthetics, business premises, hotel units, leisure facilities and more. 

By applying specialized technical knowledge and experienced staff, the company guarantees the completion of any project with consistency in time and quality.

Kyriakidis Construction announces the opening of a new Russian branch of Kyriakidis Development, located in one of the most prestigious business centers of Moscow, the "Europe Building" Our office is located in the business center of Moscow at 5, Bryanskaya str.  

Near Moscow-City, Kievsky railway station and metro station Kievskaya. Within walking distance from business center located the Foreign Ministry, Radisson Hotel, Arbat, Kutuzovsky Prospekt and Garden Ring.

In the beautiful and comfortable office of Kyriakidis Development you can get acquainted with all our properties, get comprehensive advice from our experts, learn all the nuances of buying property in Greece and get acquainted with the biggest island of Crete.

Services

ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN

  • Conceptual design & Development
  • Drawings, floor plans & diagrams
  • 3D scale model development
  • General presentation

LEGAL SUPPORT SERVICES

  • All general studies
  • Building licensing process
  • Technical inspection
  • Contracts & Certifications

ANY TYPE CONSTRUCTION

  • General project budget
  • Restoration of old houses
  • Interior & Exterior renovation
  • Site supervision

HOUSEHOLD MAINTENANCE SERVICES

  • After-sales services
  • Home Maintenance & Cleaning
  • Landscaping & maintenance services (green/pool)

SPECIALIZED SERVICES

  • Electricity connection
  • General common connections (water/internet/telephone)
  • Decoration by specialized professionals
  • Project viability study

AFTER SALE MANAGEMENT

  • Licensing of tourist residences
  • Renting for tourist use
  • Booking management
  • Supervision & Control

