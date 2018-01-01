About the developer

The KYRIAKIDIS CONSTRUCTION company is situated in the historic and picturesque city of Chania. Since 1994 it has been engaged in the construction of high standard stone and conventional dwellings. The company has already contacted numerous studies on both private and public works, and has also built homes of special value and aesthetics, business premises, hotel units, leisure facilities and more.

By applying specialized technical knowledge and experienced staff, the company guarantees the completion of any project with consistency in time and quality.

Kyriakidis Construction announces the opening of a new Russian branch of Kyriakidis Development, located in one of the most prestigious business centers of Moscow, the "Europe Building" Our office is located in the business center of Moscow at 5, Bryanskaya str.

Near Moscow-City, Kievsky railway station and metro station Kievskaya. Within walking distance from business center located the Foreign Ministry, Radisson Hotel, Arbat, Kutuzovsky Prospekt and Garden Ring.

In the beautiful and comfortable office of Kyriakidis Development you can get acquainted with all our properties, get comprehensive advice from our experts, learn all the nuances of buying property in Greece and get acquainted with the biggest island of Crete.