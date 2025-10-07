  1. Realting.com
Akazienhein 1 31595 Steyerberg
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2027
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Website
www.dietlhousing.com
About the developer

DietlHousing is an innovative real estate company specializing in modern modular vacation homes on the beautiful Greek island of Zakynthos.

Our mission is to make affordable luxury living accessible – offering high-quality, sustainable homes with sea views, ideal as a second residence or a profitable investment for Airbnb and glamping rentals.

Combining European construction standards, minimalist architecture, and strong ROI potential, DietlHousing provides investors and homeowners with access to one of the Mediterranean’s most in-demand destinations.

With over 200 units currently available, we are shaping the future of flexible, smart, and eco-friendly living.

DietlHousing – Smart. Sustainable. Profitable.

Services

Real Estate Sales & Marketing: Exclusive access to modern modular vacation homes on Zakynthos Island, Greece.

Investor Relations & Project Development: Full support for investors from concept to completion – including planning, funding, and property management.

Affiliate & Partner Program: Real estate agents and partners receive attractive commission structures for every successful sale.

After-Sales Support: From inquiry to key handover, including rental management and property services.

Customized Solutions: Tailor-made concepts for private buyers, investors, and glamping operators.

