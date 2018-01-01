About the developer

DAMAC Properties is part of DAMAC Group that has been shaping the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 1982, delivering iconic residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and beyond. DAMAC adds vibrancy to the cities in which its projects are located, with a huge and diverse portfolio that includes skyscrapers, communities and branded residences. To date DAMAC has delivered c. 43,700 quality homes, with c. 28,000 more under way.

DAMAC Properties has grown to become one of the world’s foremost luxury developers, with projects spanning the GCC, Levant, Middle East, United States and United Kingdom.

Since the early days of DAMAC Properties, the organisation has continually received recognition and accolades for its contribution to the real estate development sector.

Having now received over 100 global awards and commendations, for everything from high-rise architecture and interior design to excellence in hospitality and international golf course communities, DAMAC only goes from strength to strength.