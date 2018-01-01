  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Damac properties

Damac properties

UAE, Executive Heights Building, Office 2006 , Barsha Heights, P.O Box 2195, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Share using:
QR
Damac properties
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2002
Языки общения
Languages
English
Веб-сайт
Website
www.damacproperties.com/en
About the developer

DAMAC Properties is part of DAMAC Group that has been shaping the Middle East's luxury real estate market since 1982, delivering iconic residential, commercial and leisure properties across the region and beyond. DAMAC adds vibrancy to the cities in which its projects are located, with a huge and diverse portfolio that includes skyscrapers, communities and branded residences. To date DAMAC has delivered c. 43,700 quality homes, with c. 28,000 more under way. 

DAMAC Properties has grown to become one of the world’s foremost luxury developers, with projects spanning the GCC, Levant, Middle East, United States and United Kingdom.

Since the early days of DAMAC Properties, the organisation has continually received recognition and accolades for its contribution to the real estate development sector. 

Having now received over 100 global awards and commendations, for everything from high-rise architecture and interior design to excellence in hospitality and international golf course communities, DAMAC only goes from strength to strength.

Services

Real Estate Developer 

Selling Home

New buildings
See all 7 new buildings
Damac Bay 2 | Seaview Apartment | Ultra Luxury
Apartment building Damac Bay 2 | Seaview Apartment | Ultra Luxury
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026
Developer: Damac properties

Super-luxury seafront apartments in Dubai Harbour

Escape to a lush tropical paradise and embrace the charm of the wild at DAMAC Bay 2, a new wave of seaside luxury residential concept at Dubai Harbour - the premier seafront district.  

Surround yourself with the sky, sun, and sea in 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5-bedroom super-luxury homes with stunning views of the sea and shore alike.

This 49-storey Cavalli-inspired sanctuary is an architectural masterpiece of splendour, opulence and beauty, where you can experience unique amenities such as floating relaxation pods, beauty and body treatments in glamping tents, and aqua treatments like hydrotherapy and hot tub boats.

Explore the latest Roberto Cavalli trends at the Cavalli Museum, relax in any of the three infinity pools, and enjoy cradles of weightlessness in dream pods, designed for the mind, body and spirit.   

Discover paradise found and answer the exotic call of the wild at DAMAC Bay 2.

The community

A seafront district beyond compare, Dubai Harbour was designed to rekindle Dubai's connection with the sea. Carefully curated and purpose built, the destination is earmarked to deliver the region's most unique lifestyle offering as well as serve as a gateway to a premier, vibrant and multifaceted seafront experience.


Perfectly positioned at the intersection of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters, Dubai Harbour is equidistant from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, and only minutes away some of the city’s most-loved landmarks, beaches, and popular attractions.

As a manifestation of Dubai's wider urban planning, coastline development and tourism strategies, Dubai Harbour is home to exceptional maritime lifestyles, as well as a cluster of retail and hospitality concepts in addition to comprehensive berthing facilities.

Canal Heights|Golden Visa Assistance|Prime Buy
Apartment building Canal Heights|Golden Visa Assistance|Prime Buy
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026
Developer: Damac properties

Canal Heights (Luxury apartments by de GRISOGONO in Business Bay)

Chic Tower has redefined the very notion of luxury. And now, brace yourself, for a new gem has emerged on the Dubai Canal.

Welcome to DAMAC Canal Heights, branded by de GRISOGONO, a luxurious waterfront living experience that embodies the beauty and perfection of nature's most wondrous creation.... the blue pearl.

DAMAC Canal Heights brings natural elements to life with a diverse range of amenities that promise year-round serenity and wellbeing. This stunning property encompasses a true gem of vibrant living, with one-of-a-kind multipurpose domes that serve as wellness cocoons, intimate dining experiences, and a perfect space for private parties and gatherings.

Outstanding water features such as infinity lap and shell-shaped pools, as well as the essence of the blue pearl, create a timeless, flowing energy throughout the property, transforming it into a multifaceted lifestyle choice of home experience.

Inspired by the Greek word 'Chrysogonos' – which means 'begotten of gold' – de GRISOGONO is a luxury brand founded in 1993 by black diamond specialist Fawaz Gruosi, an Italian of Lebanese descent. de GRISOGONO traces its roots to traditional high jewellery that found favour during the Genevan Renaissance of the 16th century. However, even as a modern atelier, the brand stays true to time-honoured craftsmanship while its finest timepieces and jewellery continue to evolve.

The community

DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO rises at the edge of the spectacular Dubai Canal in Business Bay – moments from other illustrious DAMAC projects such as Safa Two and AYKON City.

Dubbed as the heart of new Dubai, Business Bay is surrounded by one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods such as the iconic Burj area with its world-renowned landmarks and Sheikh Zayed Road.


A short drive away from DAMAC Canal Heights de GRISOGONO, are the urban leisure avenues of City Walk as well as the classic Jumeira Beach.

Damac Lagoons | New Cluster Launch
Villa Damac Lagoons | New Cluster Launch
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026
Developer: Damac properties

Damac Lagoons Presents Mykonos!

Mykonos is a recent launch to the well-known community of DAMAC Lagoons, where you can emerge into the atmosphere of the famous Mediterranean resorts. The author of the project is DAMAC Properties. Among offered units for sale in Mykonos are 4-5 bedroom townhouses for sale, reminiscent of the vibes of the Greek island.

Right on the territory of the cluster luxury amenities, ideal for residents of all ages, will appear. More information will be provided soon. Occupants of Mykonos will also benefit from amenities, located throughout DAMAC Lagoons.

They include a Tapas Lounge with Spanish cuisine in the cluster of Ibiza, the Vintage Car Museum in Monte Carlo, children’s facilities in Malta, as well as endless watersports activities, a floating cinema, white sandy beaches, retail shops, dining options, entertainment venues and more. Becoming an owner of a townhouse in Mykonos will let you and your family apply for a 10-year Golden Visa. Travel time to Downtown Dubai will take about half an hour.

Close to the charm of DAMAC Hills and yet hidden away from the bustle is DAMAC Lagoons – a new master community in Dubai, inspired by the Mediterranean.

At DAMAC Lagoons, the most elegant villas and townhouses are surrounded by azure blue lagoons, white sandy beaches, tropical island vibes and other enchanting experiences, across 45 million square feet.

Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
Villa Trump Estates Branded 5-7 Bedroom Townhouses
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Damac properties

Beverly Hills Drive at the Trump Estates is Californian living at its finest. Nestled within the Trump International Golf Club, it offers a truly singular lifestyle, steeped in nature, the great outdoors and the very essence of luxury.

Experience opulence as far as the eye can see, with scenic vistas from every point of direction. Take in views of lakes, soft rolling green hills, breathtaking sunsets and more.

Gardens sweep across the community, serving as natural extensions to the villas. The Active and Serene hubs gently coax you into a more outdoorsy lifestyle.


As for the villas themselves, from the living and dining areas to the kitchen and beyond, the ground floor of each unit is thoughtfully designed. If you wish, it could just as easily be a cozy family space or a large hall to entertain friends.

Settle into life in paradise at Beverly Hills Drive.


It's not an address. It's a statement.

A globally recognised brand of luxury properties, The Trump Organization brings luxury and finesse to a portfolio of exciting destinations spanning the world – from residential and commercial properties to vineyards, estates, resorts and championship golf courses.

3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Villa 3 Bedrooms Villa in World Class Community
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Damac properties

Find home in a community with its own one-of-a-kind charm at Camelia Villas - a collection of townhouses surrounded by sports amenities, water attractions and other extraordinary experiences. This is a life well lived.

At Camelia, no two days are ever the same. Steps from your doorstep are the cheerful vibes at Malibu Beach and other experiences. Ride the waves, catch a high-spirited game of football, or cuddle a rabbit every day expresses itself in its own unique way.

The community

DAMAC Hills 2 is a master community that curates a one-of-a-kind living experience – inspired by water, sports and fun for all ages. Previously known as AKOYA, DAMAC Hills 2 features clusters of thoughtfully-designed apartments, townhouses and villas surrounded by sports fields, paintball arcade, outdoor cinema and among other several attractions, the new wave pool - Malibu Beach.

Completely self-contained and ever-growing, DAMAC Hills 2 balances tranquil with active, away from the bustle of the city and yet with easy access to its business and leisure hubs. In addition to the new and exciting upcoming features, the community plays host to a mall with a supermarket, health clinic, outdoor gymnasium, food trucks and more.

1 2
Our agents in UAE
Shifa Iqbal
Shifa Iqbal
2 properties
Other developers
Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur, the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Brunei and India. Over the last four decades, Sobha Realty has also redefined the real estate value chain by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design and development. Sobha Realty is currently developing Sobha Hartland, a luxurious freehold community spread across eight million square feet in the heart of Dubai, as part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City master development.

AYS PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT

AYS Developments Limited is a leading property development company with proven expertise in real estate and lifestyle properties. With significant presence in several key global markets, we have a portfolio of exceptional properties in Russia and Finland. In the UAE, our mission is to create and deliver stylish residential and retail accommodations to investors and residents, which are modern, price-friendly and possess a quality that surpasses the current offering.

Realting.com
Go