  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Basic Apartment

Basic Apartment

Turkey, Oba
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2006
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 9 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
basicapartment.com/en
We are on social networks
About the developer

Basic Apartment offers a comprehensive real estate consultancy focusing on a wide variety of real estate options, providing consultancy to buyers and sellers to make the right choice, providing real estate management services and offering you a wide range of properties from residential to commercial properties in the most breathtaking areas of the Turkish Riviera. is a licensed real estate agent that helps you achieve your investment goals.

Services

  1. Basic Alanya team has been working in the real estate market of Turkey for more than 15 years.

    Our main principle is honesty in relations with customers and full transparency of transactions.

    We don't just sell real estate!

    Contacting us, you get detailed advice before buying and support the transaction at all stages, from the choice of the object and ending with the registration of real estate in the property.

    There are no problems we cannot solve!

    We provide 24/7 support. If you find yourself in a difficult situation or face a seemingly insoluble question, just call us!

  2. At Basic Apartment, we have created a system where all your bills are paid on time and you can track each of them online.

    When you buy property from us, you become a member of the convenient online payment system Basic apartment.

    Every transaction is sent to you by email.

  3. We provide group and private transfers from the airport to the airport.

    Convenient and safe transfer from the airport, comfortable vehicles with a professional team.

    Using our transfer, you can get professional support and you will not have problems with the trip.

    Bizim transfer allows you to come to Alanya, Antalya or plan your trip between different points. Our most common services are transfers from Gazipasa Airport or Antalya Airport and back.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 14:29
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Turkey
Violetta Chzhen
Violetta Chzhen
Other developers
Alnasser House
Turkey, Alanya
Residential property 23
Alnasser House: It is a team composed of several nationalities and from different countries of the world who have a lot of diverse experiences in many practical fields in the world of real estate, marketing and direct sales Our vision Providing a unique free service to our customers and …
Leave a request
KurtSafir
Turkey, Yaylalı
Company's year of foundation 2007
New buildings 6 Residential property 10
Professional expertise of a high profile, accumulated experience, the use of high-quality and modern technologies that meet European quality standards, have provided KurtSafir’s construction projects with recognition in the professional and architectural environment, all projects are execute…
Leave a request
Bayraklar
Turkey, Bahcelievler
Residential property 3
Leave a request
Uzun Group Of Companies
Turkey, Silifke
The Uzun Group of Companies was established in 1980 as a family owned company by Gürsel UZUN in Nicosia.It carries out its business with seriousness and meticulousness in all sectors where it operates. To create permanent living spaces that offer quality life styles to people which helps the…
Leave a request
ILKEM YAPI
Turkey, Mezitli
Company's year of foundation 1999
New buildings 10 Residential property 11
The «Ilkem Group of Companies», which started its work with «Ilkem Tekstil», founded by it in 1998, operates in the construction, textile, furniture, and tourism sectors. The «Ilkem Group of Companies», which has been able to deliver high quality of life standards in the projects it has comp…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go