Aslanko Group

Turkey, Tuzla Mh, Adnan Menderes Blv. 41/7, office 11 , 48300 Fethiye/Muğla
Developer
2018
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
aslanko.ru
About the developer

The construction company Aslanko Group was founded in 2017, specializing in the construction of country houses and cottages, a constantly developing and growing company that is attentive to its customers. We are always aware of the latest developments and new products appearing in the construction market. Our team is a team of professionals who is ready to show each client that building their own – home is a very interesting, exciting and fun process that does not require huge costs.

 

Despite the fact that our company is in the construction market not so long ago, during our work we managed to unite both experienced experts and young ambitious specialists into a single team, which allows us to work effectively, not stand still and constantly develop and strive forward.

 

The main philosophy of the company – is the work for the result! The best reward for our work – is recommendations and positive feedback from our customers.

ahmet@aslankogroup.com
3 properties
