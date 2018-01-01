LCD « Parkent Gardens » is a residential complex of comfort plus class, which is located on the second line from the road.
The residential complex is located in the Yashnabad district, 5 minutes from the Parkent market. For the convenience of residents, grocery stores, a kindergarten, a fitness center, cafes and restaurants, as well as recreation areas for the whole family will be within walking distance from the LCD. All the entrances will have modern elevators, and parking spaces for cars are provided in the courtyard of the house. Particular attention will also be paid to landscaping of the residential complex, where perennial trees will be planted.
One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.