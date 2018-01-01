  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Parkent Development

Parkent Development

Г.Ташкент Яшнабадский район, улица Олтинтепа, дом 2
;
Parkent Development
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский
New buildings
See all 1 new building
Residential complex ZhK Parkent Gardens
Residential complex ZhK Parkent Gardens
Yashnabad District, Uzbekistan
Completion date: 2025
LCD « Parkent Gardens » is a residential complex of comfort plus class, which is located on the second line from the road. The residential complex is located in the Yashnabad district, 5 minutes from the Parkent market. For the convenience of residents, grocery stores, a kindergarten, a fitness center, cafes and restaurants, as well as recreation areas for the whole family will be within walking distance from the LCD. All the entrances will have modern elevators, and parking spaces for cars are provided in the courtyard of the house. Particular attention will also be paid to landscaping of the residential complex, where perennial trees will be planted.
Our agents in Uzbekistan
Denis Yakushkin
Denis Yakushkin
Other developers
UPM

One of the leading and fast-growing development companies with 19 years of experience in the market. The company focuses on creating unique residential complexes that are innovative, smart and high quality. Our main focus is not only on quality construction and the development of social infrastructure, but also on punctual move-in and after-sales service.

 

Realting.com
Go