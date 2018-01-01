Das neue Blue Sunlight-Projekt befindet sich in der Gegend von Mahmutlar-Alanya auf dem Gebiet von 2.018 m². Zum Stehen wird Blue Sunlight aus einem 8-stöckigen Block für 56 Wohnungen verschiedener Layouts stammen: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 und Penthäuser. Baubeginn: Januar 2023. Projektdatum: September 2024.Mahmutlar ist ein einzigartiges Gebiet am Mittelmeer in Alanya, in dem jeder zweite Bewohner oder Urlauber Russisch spricht oder es weiß. Mahmutlar gilt als Vorort von Alanya und liegt einerseits 9 km vom Zentrum und andererseits 24 km vom Flughafen Gazipasha entfernt. Mahmutlar ist 4 km lang, und bei all dieser Entfernung entlang der Seestrände und entlang der parallelen Meere der Straßen von Barbaros, Atatürk und der D-400 — Geschäfte, Salons, Supermärkte, Restaurants, Unterhaltung. Dies ist eine bewohnte, komfortable Gegend zum Entspannen auf See, unabhängig vom Zentrum von Alanya. Die Entfernung zum Meer und zum Strand beträgt 1,4 km.
Die Residenz verfügt über eine angelegte Grünfläche und Loungebereiche, Geschäfte und ein Sicherheitssystem, eine Garage, einen Kinderspielplatz, einen Swimmingpool, eine Sauna, ein türkisches Bad und ein Dampfbad, ein Fitnesscenter.
Fertigstellung - Juni 2024.
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Die Unterkunft befindet sich im Herzen von Basaksehir, in der Nähe des Flughafens, in unmittelbarer Nähe des Botanischen Parks und der U-Bahnstation.
Flughafen - 20 km
Stadtzentrum - 20 km
U-Bahnstation - 500 Meter
Einkaufszentrum - 500 Meter
Bushaltestelle - 10 Meter
We offer new premium apartments in Conakly – Alania.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2+1, 4+1. Apartment area from 105 to 210 square meters. Conakly is the western area of Alanya, located 7 km from Cleopatra Beach and the center. The road to the city will take little time, but all basic domestic needs will satisfy the infrastructure of this town. There are supermarkets, market, restaurants, transport, medical facilities and pharmacies. Conakles are more tourist area, but recently, the construction of elite low-rise residential complexes in beautiful locations near the beach and the sea began here.An important feature of many real estate projects in Conakly is that you do not need to cross the D-400 route on the way to the beach, as in almost all other areas. A lot of breakwaters, the sea is always calm. On the hill above the shore there is a recreation area with mangalis, right in the pine forest. The area is cozy, small, beautiful and quiet. The proximity to the center of Alanya and Cleopatra waterfront, panoramic sea views and beautiful nature provide a high rental potential of real estate in Konakli. It will also be a successful acquisition for personal rest or life in Turkey. There are schools in the village itself and in neighbouring areas, in the center.