  3. Blue Sunlight

Blue Sunlight

Yaylali, Türkei
von
€113,000
;
10
Über den Komplex

Das neue Blue Sunlight-Projekt befindet sich in der Gegend von Mahmutlar-Alanya auf dem Gebiet von 2.018 m². Zum Stehen wird Blue Sunlight aus einem 8-stöckigen Block für 56 Wohnungen verschiedener Layouts stammen: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 und Penthäuser. Baubeginn: Januar 2023. Projektdatum: September 2024.Mahmutlar ist ein einzigartiges Gebiet am Mittelmeer in Alanya, in dem jeder zweite Bewohner oder Urlauber Russisch spricht oder es weiß. Mahmutlar gilt als Vorort von Alanya und liegt einerseits 9 km vom Zentrum und andererseits 24 km vom Flughafen Gazipasha entfernt. Mahmutlar ist 4 km lang, und bei all dieser Entfernung entlang der Seestrände und entlang der parallelen Meere der Straßen von Barbaros, Atatürk und der D-400 — Geschäfte, Salons, Supermärkte, Restaurants, Unterhaltung. Dies ist eine bewohnte, komfortable Gegend zum Entspannen auf See, unabhängig vom Zentrum von Alanya. Die Entfernung zum Meer und zum Strand beträgt 1,4 km.
