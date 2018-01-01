Blue Sunlight

Konakli, Türkei

von €240,790

Kapitulation vor: 2023

We offer new premium apartments in Conakly – Alania.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2+1, 4+1. Apartment area from 105 to 210 square meters. Conakly is the western area of Alanya, located 7 km from Cleopatra Beach and the center. The road to the city will take little time, but all basic domestic needs will satisfy the infrastructure of this town. There are supermarkets, market, restaurants, transport, medical facilities and pharmacies. Conakles are more tourist area, but recently, the construction of elite low-rise residential complexes in beautiful locations near the beach and the sea began here.An important feature of many real estate projects in Conakly is that you do not need to cross the D-400 route on the way to the beach, as in almost all other areas. A lot of breakwaters, the sea is always calm. On the hill above the shore there is a recreation area with mangalis, right in the pine forest. The area is cozy, small, beautiful and quiet. The proximity to the center of Alanya and Cleopatra waterfront, panoramic sea views and beautiful nature provide a high rental potential of real estate in Konakli. It will also be a successful acquisition for personal rest or life in Turkey. There are schools in the village itself and in neighbouring areas, in the center.