Investicionnyy proekt s udachnym raspolozheniem Muratpasha

Avanos, Türkei
von
€126,000
;
19
Über den Komplex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 40 to 61.8 m2. Sea distance 5 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: the airport is nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2025
Standort des Neubaus
Avanos, Türkei

Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monatliche Zahlung
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Prostornye kvartiry 3 1 v ZhK na pervoy beregovoy linii
Wohnanlage Prostornye kvartiry 3 1 v ZhK na pervoy beregovoy linii
Avanos, Türkei
von
€379,690
Kapitulation vor: 2021
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet Immobilien in der Region Girne ( Kyrenia ) in Nordzypern. Zum Verkauf stehen geräumige Apartments 3 + 1 mit einer Fläche von 105 m2.Kyrenia oder Girne — das beliebteste Urlaubsgebiet in Nordzypern mit einer guten Lage in einem der malerischsten Teile der Insel: Einerseits gibt es eine Sandküste des azurblauen Meeres, andererseits – Berge. Ausreichende Menschen und reiche Rentner leben oder entspannen lieber in Kyrenia. Günstiges Klima, Komfort und hoher Service ähneln berühmten europäischen Resorts wie Canna oder Nizza. Das Viertel Kyrenia ist auf der einen Seite von Gebirgszügen und auf der anderen vom Meer geprägt. Ausgezeichnete Aussicht von überall offen. In der Nähe des Stadtteils gibt es viele Strände und schöne Orte zum Entspannen am Meer, Restaurants, Cafés und die gesamte lebenslange Infrastruktur. Das Hauptinteresse unter den Gästen der Region ist das Zentrum mit dem reizvollen alten Pier, der stimmungsvollen Altstadt, der jahrhundertealten Festung und der Haupttouristenstraße Ziya Rizky ( Ziya Rızkı ), entlang derer es zahlreiche Geschäfte und Souvenirläden gibt. Die Attraktivität der Region wird auch durch den Standort der renommiertesten Bildungseinrichtungen der Open Source erhöht: American University Girne American University, Universität Kyrenia ( Die Universität von Kyrenia ), Kyrenia English School "Die englische Schule von Kyrenia" und andere private und öffentliche Gärten, Schulen und Universitäten. Das Anwesen in Girna ist durch eine Vielzahl von Einrichtungen vertreten, in die lokale und ausländische Investoren in den letzten Jahren zunehmend investiert haben. Das Hauptmerkmal aller Objekte — ist niedrig. Die Insel respektiert die natürlichen Ressourcen während der Entwicklung: Die Stadt darf keine hohen Gebäude bauen, Gebiete in unmittelbarer Nähe des Meeres besetzen, um von allen Häusern aus einen schönen Blick zu bieten.
Wohnviertel New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Wohnviertel New build, bright apartment in Kestel, Alanya
Yaylali, Türkei
von
€128,000
Immobilienagentur: Basic Apartment Real Estate
- Wir freuen uns sehr, diese neu gebaute, helle Wohnung in Kestel, Alanya, anbieten zu können. Kestel ist ein neues Entwicklungsgebiet Alanya. Hier haben Sie eine Harmonie zwischen dem alten Gebäude und dem neuen Gebäude. Kestel, Sie können im Orangen- und Bananengarten spazieren gehen, Sie können den Sandstrand genießen und Sie können auch im modernen Boulevard Fahrrad fahren. Der Komplex liegt nur 100 m vom Strand entfernt und den Markt und den Kinderpark sind zu Fuß erreichbar. Die öffentliche Bushaltestelle ist nur 50 Meter entfernt. Diese neu gebaute Wohnung befindet sich in einem gut bewirtschafteten Komplex und der Komplex verfügt über Merkmale wie Café, Sauna, Schwimmbad, Parkplatz, Kinder parken, als wir diese helle Wohnung in Alanya betreten, spürten wir eine geräumige Wohnung mit ihrer cremefarbenen Farbe. Fenster und Schiebetüren sind so konzipiert, dass sie das minimale Naturlicht in den Apartments erzeugen. Alla Apartments bauten eine offene amerikanische Küche mit Granitoberteil.  
Wohnanlage Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Wohnanlage Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Türkei
von
€102,000
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Bauherr: Stay Property
Stay Property bietet neue Apartments in Demirtash. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnungen beträgt 53 bis 124 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 2700 Meter. Immobilien in Demirtash in neuen Komplexen werden Käufern gefallen, die das optimale Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis suchen. Die Gebiete sind geräumig, nicht wie in den zentralen Regionen, Komplexen mit einer kompletten ganzjährigen Infrastruktur. Investitionen in Wohnungen in Demirtash werden hohe Gewinne bringen, die Preise gehören jetzt zu den niedrigsten in Alanya, wachsen aber schnell. Aufgrund der Nähe zum Flughafen, der Qualität der Komplexe und eines guten Strandes haben Immobilien ein hohes Mietpotential. Für einen dauerhaften Aufenthalt ist alles Grundlegende in Demirtash: 5 Grundschulen, 2 weiterführende Schulen, ein Lyzeum, Supermärkte, Markt, Geschäfte, Apotheken, Geldautomaten, Postämter, Taxis, Tankstellen und andere Infrastrukturen an der Hauptstraße entlang des Berges. Über ihrem Kanal befindet sich der berühmte Sapadere-Canyon, der für Touristen und andere Naturschönheiten geöffnet ist. Es gibt viele Parks und Erholungsgebiete, Spielplätze in der gesamten Region.
