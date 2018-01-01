Novyy zhiloy kompleks klassa lyuks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy

Stay Property offers a new project in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The residential complex includes apartments with a 1 + 1 layout. The area of apartments is from 59 to 67 square meters. The project also has villas 2 + 1 with an area of 106 m2. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Wir bieten geräumige Apartments mit großen Fenstern und Terrassen.
Die Residenz umfasst ein Businesscenter mit Büros, Konferenzräumen und Concierge-Service. Es gibt auch rund um die Uhr Sicherheit, ein Fitnessstudio, einen Wellnessbereich ( eine Sauna und ein Dampfbad ), einen überdachten Parkplatz.
Garantiertes Einkommen von 6% für 2 Jahre.
Geeignet für die Staatsbürgerschaft.
Die Unterkunft befindet sich im historischen Zentrum von Istanbul, in der Nähe von Geschäften, Restaurants und Unterhaltungsangeboten.
Taksim Park - 600 Meter ( 5 Minuten )
İstiklal Street - 800 Meter ( 5 Minuten )
U-Bahnstation - 5 Minuten zu Fuß
Einkaufszentrum - 900 Meter
Kongress- und Ausstellungszentrum Istanbul - 550 Meter
Galatasaray Tram - 600 Meter
Neuer Flughafen Istanbul - 40 Autominuten
Wir bieten Apartments mit Balkon und Meerblick.
Die Residenz verfügt über eine große Grünfläche, Loungebereiche und Wanderwege, ein Fitnesscenter, einen Kinderspielplatz, einen Swimmingpool, eine dreistöckige Garage und Sicherheit rund um die Uhr.
Fertigstellung - Oktober 2023.
U-Bahnstation - 2 Minuten
Kartalbrücke - 2 Minuten
Kartal Center - 5 Minuten
Marina - 5 Minuten
Kartal Coast - 5 Minuten
Flughafen - 15 Minuten