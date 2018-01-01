Novye kvartiry v Alanii - verhnyaya Oba

Stay Property offers new apartments in the European Oba area – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 221 m2. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Than the Oba district is good: due to its proximity to the center and maximum social infrastructure, the area is always in great demand among buyers and investors. This applies to both the more tourist lower part of the area, and more residential, sleeping upper Oba. Transport is actively walking throughout the area, the main highways — the D-400 highway and the new ring road also take place here. Both have shopping mall, large profile supermarkets of equipment, construction products, furniture, household goods, cutlets and boutiques of clothes, the largest network supermarkets. New real estate projects in Both are always the most liquid, are of high quality, prices here are above average. Most of the complexes are great not only for relaxation, but also for permanent residence. The distance from the sea of buildings in the upper Both is decided by the presence of a transfer to the sea and the city center in the package of public services, but this is not found in all projects.
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen
Wir bieten geräumige und luxuriöse Apartments mit malerischem Blick auf Bosporus.
Die Residenz verfügt über eine große Grünfläche, Innen- und Außenpools mit Wasserfällen und Teichen, Loungebereiche und Kinderspielplätze, ein stilvolles Café, Konferenzräume, ein Fitnessstudio, ein Türkisches Bad, ein Whirlpool.
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Die Unterkunft befindet sich in der Nähe von Cafés, Restaurants und der gesamten notwendigen Infrastruktur.
Neuer Flughafen Istanbul - 42 km
Taksim-Platz - 12 km
Die Residenz verfügt über einen 194 m2 großen Pool, einen angelegten Garten, ein Fitnesscenter, eine Sauna, einen Innenparkplatz, Sicherheit, einen Pavillon und Terrassen.
Fertigstellung - Dezember 2023.
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Flughafen - 6,3 km
Sandstrände - 7 km
Einkaufszentrum - 8,7 km
Perge Antike Stadt - 12,8 km
Warum dieses Eigentum 谷؟
Die Verbindung befindet sich innerhalb einer Investitionszone und zeigt eine rasche Entwicklung von Infrastrukturprojekten.
Es verfügt über Apartments mit herrlichem Blick auf die Stadt und den Camlica Hill, das bekannteste Merkmal der anatolischen Seite.
Es liegt in der Nähe des Haydarpasha-Bahnhofs, des Sabiha International Airport und des E-5 Highway.
Der Eurasia Tunnel befindet sich in der Nähe des Geländes, das die europäische und asiatische Seite Istanbuls verbindet.
Einfache Installationssysteme sind verfügbar, Ihre Eigentumsurkunde ist fertig und Sie haben die Möglichkeit, die türkische Staatsbürgerschaft zu erhalten.