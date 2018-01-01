Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium-klassa - Mahmutlar

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget. At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Die Residenz verfügt über einen zweistöckigen überdachten Parkplatz und Parkplätze im Freien, eine große Grünfläche, einen Swimmingpool, einen Sportkomplex, einen Basketballplatz, eine Sauna und einen Hamam.
Auf jeder Etage befinden sich 5 Wohnungen.
Fertigstellung - Dezember 2023.
Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses
Klimaanlage
Küchengeräte ( Herd, Backofen, Haube )
Fußbodenheizung
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
U-Bahnstation - 1 Minute
Einkaufszentrum - 1 Minute
College - 1 Minute
Universität - 7 Minuten
Istanbul Flughafen - 30 Minuten
Galata Port - 15 Minuten
Wir werden mit neuen Wohnungen in Mahmutlar präsentiert. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 60 bis 215 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 100 Meter. Mahmutlar ist das beliebteste Gebiet, wenn wir über neue Gebäude sprechen. Hier finden Sie eine große Auswahl an neuen und liquiden Immobilien, sowohl Economy-Class-Häusern als auch angesehene Wohnkomplexe werden in der Region präsentiert. Ein weiterer unbestreitbarer Vorteil beim Kauf einer neuen Wohnung in Mahmutlar ist die Möglichkeit, zinslose Raten vom Entwickler zu erhalten. Sie funktioniert nicht in allen Projekten, aber dennoch, es lohnt sich, darauf zu achten. Im Allgemeinen ist Mahmutlar das bewohnteste und komfortabelste Gebiet für ein dauerhaftes Leben in Alanya. Obwohl Mahmutlar vom Zentrum von Alanya entfernt ist, sind Barbaros, Atatürk und die Promenade an den Hauptstraßen immer überfüllt. Infrastruktur, Handel und Restaurants funktionieren das ganze Jahr über. Dies ist eine autonome Stadt, in der es alles fürs Leben und einen anstrengenden Urlaub gibt.
Die Residenz verfügt über große Grünflächen, einen Außenpool, einen Parkplatz, einen Kinderspielplatz und ein Sicherheitssystem.
Fertigstellung - September 2023.
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Die Unterkunft befindet sich in der Nähe aller notwendigen Infrastrukturen, nur 3 Gehminuten von der Autobahn E-5 und einer U-Bahnstation entfernt.
Krankenhaus - 5 Minuten
Flughafen - 25 Minuten