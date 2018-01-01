Novye apartamenty v prestizhnom proekte - Mahmutlar

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 209 square meters. The distance to the sea is 600 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget. At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59.62 to 103.67 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Stay Property Agency bietet neue Apartments in der Gegend von Oba an. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage dargestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 47 bis 213 Quadratmeter. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 1000 Meter. Wenn unsere Kunden die Frage haben, eine neue Wohnung in einem Gebiet mit allen Vorteilen und hervorragenden Nachbarn der Europäer zu kaufen, sind wir voll und ganz zuversichtlich, neue Wohnungen in Ob anzubieten. Beide sind perfekt für diejenigen Familien, die in der Nähe des Zentrums von Alanya leben möchten und gleichzeitig das Beste haben, was in Alanya ist. Infrastruktur der Region Oba: Einkaufszentrum Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, U-Bahn, Netzwerk-Supermärkte Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş Baumarkt, Vatan Technologiegeschäft, Ebenfalls in beiden ist das größte staatliche Krankenhaus in Alanya. Für alle Altersgruppen werden folgende Personen zugewiesen: renommierte türkische Privatschulen und Hochschulen « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Grundschule », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », die besten kommunale Schulen, Kindergärten, Eine Schule mit russischsprachigen Lehrern wurde eröffnet. Es gibt auch Privatschulen mit verschiedenen Techniken, die Waldorfschule, das Amerikan Kültür College.
