Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - centr Alanii

StayProperty offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of apartments is from 50 to 148 square meters. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year.
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen
Das größte Gelände der Stadt hat entlang der West Istanbul Marina angehoben. Die größte Verbindung der Stadt mit 5.000 + verschiedenen Einheitentypen von 1 + 1, um Häuser zu erwähnen. Ein einzigartiges Lebenskonzept mit privatem Yachthafen, Seabus Pier, Restaurants und Unterhaltungshalle in der Marina, Einrichtungen der 1. Klasse, einzigartigem und unschätzbarem Meerblick und Einkaufszentrum. Eigentlich ist es mehr als ein Projekt, es ist eine Stadt mit sich.
Entfernungsdiagramm:
West Istanbul Marina: Direkter Zugang
Marina Mall: Direkter Zugang
Marina Beach: Direkter Zugang
Ambarlı Seabus Pierre: Direkter Zugang
Torium Mall: 5 min
Marmara Park Mall: 5 min
Pelican Mall: 15 Min.
Akbatı Mall: 15 min
Mall of Istanbul: 25 min
Haramidere Connection Way: 5 min
E-5 Autobahn: 10 min
TEM Highway: 15 Min. Avcılar: 15 Min.
Büyükçekmece See: 20 min
Büyükçekmece Strand: 20 min
Das neue Investitionsprojekt befindet sich in einem umweltfreundlichen und sich schnell entwickelnden Gebiet von Demirtash. Das Projekt wurde so ins Leben gerufen, dass sich die Bewohner wohl und wohl fühlen. In diesem Wohnprojekt, das aus 60 Apartments besteht, wird ein schöner Blick auf das Meer und die Berge eröffnet. Apartments mit Layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 werden in einem sauberen Finish mit modernem und stilvollem Design gemietet. Alle Apartments sind hell, geräumig und komfortabel.
Der Komplex verfügt über die erforderliche Infrastruktur: einen Außenpool mit Whirlpool,
Innenpool mit Whirlpool, Garten mit Landschaftsgestaltung, Grillplatz mit Pavillon,
Kinderspielplatz, SPA-Zone, Massageräume, Fitnessraum, Ruheraum.
Die Fertigstellung ist für das 2. Quartal 2023 geplant.
Fertiges Vierzimmer-Apartment in einem neuen Komplex in der Gegend von Oba vom Entwickler 2 km vom Zentrum von Alanya entfernt. Hier sind ein neues Stadtkrankenhaus, ein großes METRO-Geschäft und vieles mehr.
Zu Fuß erreichen Sie Bushaltestellen, Taxikreisschaltflächen, Lebensmittelgeschäfte, Apotheken und vieles mehr. Die Entfernung vom Wohnkomplex zum Meer beträgt 3 km.
Das Projekt besteht aus einem Block mit insgesamt 12 Wohnungen auf einem Grundstück von 1.822 m2. Folgende Layouts sind verfügbar: 3 + 1 ( 145 m2 ) und Duplex auf dem Dach 4 m2 ).
Alle Apartments sind in einem sauberen Finish vermietet, die Projektinfrastruktur ist sehr vielfältig und komfortabel!