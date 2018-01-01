Proekt na etape stroitelstva - 50 metrov ot plyazha Kleopatra

Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 67.5 to 78 m2.The distance to the sea is 50 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra – is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock. As a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private.
Dieses Projekt bietet Ihnen mittlerweile ländliche Atmosphäre und Wohnkomfort. Völlig bezugsfertig und erstklassig können Sie in jedem Schritt beobachten. Neben dem größten und prestigeträchtigsten Villengelände Istanbuls. Dieses Projekt passt zu Ihnen, wenn Sie in der Zwischenzeit grün & blau möchten. wünsche eine wohlhabende Umgebung; Nachbar internationaler Schulen usw.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 52 to 107 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Wir bieten Luxusapartments mit unterschiedlichen Layouts. Jede Wohnung verfügt über eine geräumige Terrasse, Meerblick und Parkplätze.
Die Residenz am Strand besteht aus vier Gebäuden und verfügt über einen schönen angelegten Garten, einen Wassertaxi-Service, einen Concierge-Service, ein Fitnesscenter, Yoga und Pilates, Aerobic- und Tanzstudios, Teiche, Aussichtsplattformen, Wander- und Radwege, Kinderspielplätze, Basketball- und Tennisplätze, Schwimmbäder, ein Spa, Restaurants, Fitnessstudios.
Apartments Optionen
Apartment mit einem Schlafzimmer und einer Fläche von 88 m2 bis 104 m2 - von 814.370 USD bis 960.177 USD
Apartment mit zwei Schlafzimmern und einer Fläche von 105 m2 bis 270 m2 - von 972.014 USD bis 2.478.621 USD
Drei-Zimmer-Wohnung mit einer Fläche von 171 m2 bis 236 m2 - von 1.574.326 USD bis 2.172.418 USD
Apartment mit vier Schlafzimmern und einer Fläche von 235 m2 bis 277 m2 - von 2.162.783 USD bis 2.549.643 USD
Fünf-Zimmer-Wohnung mit einer Fläche von 2.278.126 USD bis 3.441.275 USD
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Die Unterkunft befindet sich in der Nähe eines Parks, von Einkaufszentren und Restaurants, eines Yachthafens, von Krankenhäusern und Privatschulen, nur wenige Gehminuten von Fünf-Sterne-Hotels und der Küste entfernt.