Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul

Stay Property bietet neue Apartments im Istanbuler Stadtteil – Eyupsultan. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 85 bis 218 m2. Istanbul ist die größte Stadt der Türkei und liegt gleichzeitig in zwei Teilen der Welt: Europa und Asien. Die Stadt liegt am Ufer des Marmarameers und des Schwarzen Meeres, getrennt durch die Bosporusstraße. Istanbul ist nicht die Hauptstadt der Türkei, sondern das kulturelle, industrielle Finanzzentrum des Landes, eine der bedeutendsten Städte der Welt. Istanbul ist eine Stadt der Perspektiven, eine Wiege der Geschichte mit majestätischen Moscheen, einem einzigartigen kulturellen Erbe und Tausenden von Attraktionen. Wenn Sie also eine Wohnung in Istanbul kaufen, sind Sie immer im Zentrum der Welt. Im modernen Istanbul werden Immobilienprojekte gebaut, die mit ihrem Umfang und ihrem Komfort überraschen. Hier werden Komplexe mit origineller Architektur gebaut, und in letzter Zeit werden Resortkonzepte immer beliebter, in denen Innen- und Außenpools, Erholungsgebiete und Spa vorhanden sind.
Wir bieten möblierte medizinische Apartments und Luxusapartments mit Parkplätzen und Lagerräumen.
Die Residenz verfügt über Geschäfte, Cafés und Restaurants, Loungebereiche und Sportplätze, Sicherheit rund um die Uhr und eine Garage.
Der Wohnkomplex richtet sich an Wissenschaftler und Ärzte, Medizinstudenten und Medizintouristen.
Fertigstellung - Januar 2024.
Ausstattung und Ausstattung des Hauses
Geschirrspüler
Waschmaschine
TV
Klimaanlage
Lage und nahe gelegene Infrastruktur
Die Unterkunft befindet sich in der Nähe der Autobahn E5 und einer U-Bahnstation, Krankenhäusern, Schulen und Einkaufszentren.
U-Bahnstation - 100 Meter
Istanbul University - 1 km
APPLE GARDEN ist ein spezieller Premium-Wohnkomplex mit einer einzigartigen Lage in der Region Oba.
Apple Garden 1 besteht aus 20 Apartments mit Planungslösungen 1 + 1, 2 + 1 sowie Duplexen 3 + 1. Alle Apartments werden mit schlüsselfertigem Finish gemietet".
Merkmale der Apartments: Granitboden, lackierte Küchenschränke, Küchenarbeitsplatten aus Granitgranit von Star Galaxy Black Granit, Waschbecken von Hilton, isolierte doppelt verglaste Fenster, Dusche aus gehärtetem Glas, lackierte Innentüren, doppelte sichere binokulare Stahltür.
Die Infrastruktur des Komplexes umfasst: einen Pool mit Whirlpool, eine Sauna, einen Massageraum, einen Ruhebereich, ein Fitnesscenter, einen Parkplatz und 24-Stunden-Sicherheitsdienst.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 40 to 111 m2. Distance to the sea 5 km. Muratpasha is a popular district of Antalya, which consists of 56 neighbourhoods. At least 500,000 people live here. The Russian embassy and airport of Antalya are located in this area. Most of the Muratpasha coast is rocky and picturesque beaches. Some descents to the water are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming.However, within the area is the pride of Antalya and the center of attraction of tourists from all over the world - Lara Beach beach. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach in Antalya. Not the entire beach is open for public access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee.The ancient city of Kaleichi is a special attraction of the area. The first residential settlements of the old city date back to the fourth century before our era. It is here that you can see the course of history with your own eyes and walk along the streets of one of the oldest settlements of ancient Anatolia. Walking through Kaleichi, you will get into a real temporary tunnel and join the eras of the Romans, the Seljuks and the Ottomans. Many tourists come to Muratpasha to see the Duden Falls. The turbulent natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even in the hot summer days.3 The largest shopping mall of Antalya are located in this area. In addition, Muratpasha has opened: a state hospital, an archaeological museum, a sports complex with free circles and sections, public and private schools, a Russian school, kindergartens, schools of fine arts and music. The development of the transport network and the convenient location of the area allows you to quickly reach any location in Antalya. Muratpasha is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Antalya. The first line of houses in this area has inspiring views of the mountains and seascapes. Convenience of location, proximity of the airport, developed infrastructure of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality give the property of the area maximum rental potential and attractiveness in terms of purchasing investment real estate. Real estate in Muratpasha is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!