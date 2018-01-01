Sovremennyy ZhK s bolshim torgovym centrom i otelem v Stambule

Stay Property bietet neue Apartments im Bezirk Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe. Die folgenden Layouts werden in der Wohnanlage vorgestellt: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.Die Fläche der Wohnung beträgt 81,77 bis 143 m2.Istanbul ist die größte Stadt der Türkei und liegt gleichzeitig in zwei Teilen der Welt: Europa und Asien. Die Stadt liegt am Ufer des Marmarameers und des Schwarzen Meeres, getrennt durch die Bosporusstraße. Istanbul ist nicht die Hauptstadt der Türkei, sondern das kulturelle, industrielle Finanzzentrum des Landes, eine der bedeutendsten Städte der Welt. Istanbul ist eine Stadt der Perspektiven, der Wiegengeschichte mit majestätischen Moscheen, dem einzigartigen kulturellen Erbe und Tausenden von Sehenswürdigkeiten. Wenn Sie also eine Wohnung in Istanbul kaufen, sind Sie immer im Zentrum der Welt. Im modernen Istanbul werden Immobilienprojekte gebaut, die Sie mit ihrem Umfang und ihrem Komfort überraschen. Hier werden Komplexe mit origineller Architektur gebaut, und in letzter Zeit werden Resortkonzepte immer beliebter, in denen Innen- und Außenpools, Erholungsgebiete und Spa vorhanden sind.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Muratpasha - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1. Apartment area from 63 to 124 m2. Distance to the sea 1.3 km. Muratpasha is a popular district of Antalya, which consists of 56 neighbourhoods. At least 500,000 people live here. The Russian embassy and airport of Antalya are located in this area. Most of the Muratpasha coast is rocky and picturesque beaches. Some descents to the water are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming.However, within the area is the pride of Antalya and the center of attraction of tourists from all over the world - Lara Beach beach. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach in Antalya. Not the entire beach is open for public access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee.The ancient city of Kaleichi is a special attraction of the area. The first residential settlements of the old city date back to the fourth century before our era. It is here that you can see the course of history with your own eyes and walk along the streets of one of the oldest settlements of ancient Anatolia. Walking through Kaleichi, you will get into a real temporary tunnel and join the eras of the Romans, the Seljuks and the Ottomans. Many tourists come to Muratpasha to see the Duden Falls. The turbulent natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even in the hot summer days.3 The largest shopping mall of Antalya are located in this area. In addition, Muratpasha has opened: a state hospital, an archaeological museum, a sports complex with free circles and sections, public and private schools, a Russian school, kindergartens, schools of fine arts and music. The development of the transport network and the convenient location of the area allows you to quickly reach any location in Antalya. Muratpasha is one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Antalya. The first line of houses in this area has inspiring views of the mountains and seascapes. Convenience of location, proximity of the airport, developed infrastructure of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality give the property of the area maximum rental potential and attractiveness in terms of purchasing investment real estate. Real estate in Muratpasha is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Neue Wohnungen zum Verkauf in Oba - Alanya. Das Haus hat Wohnungslayouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Fläche von 67 bis 184 Quadratmetern. Die Entfernung zum Meer beträgt 550 Meter. Der Oba-Damm über der berühmten Atatürk Avenue ist für Radfahren, Reisen, Outdoor-Sport, Strandsport und Spaziergänge am Meer ausgestattet. Vom Zentrum von Alanya aus ist die Region Oba durch die natürliche Grenze – des Flusses Oba Tea mit karbonisierten und verstreuten grünen Ufern getrennt. Was ist in der Gegend von Oba: Alanyum Einkaufszentrum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, U-Bahn, Türkisches Bim, A101, Şok, Migros usw., Koçtaş Baumarkt, Vatan Technologiegeschäft, Boutiquen und Firmengeschäfte führender Marken. Hier ist das größte staatliche Krankenhaus in Alanya. Die Strände in Oba sind Sand und Kieselsteine mit Infrastruktur für Erholung und Sport. Niedriger Beide am Meer sind aktiver, touristischer, es gibt viele Hotels und etwas weniger neue Projekte, denn dann können Sie in Upper Both jederzeit Wohnungen in neuen Häusern kaufen.
Ein konzeptionelles Projekt in Ayupsultan ist eine der grünsten Gegenden Istanbuls. Das Projekt kombiniert einen ruhigen Lebensstil und funktionales modernes Design in seinen Apartments. Besteht aus 242 geräumigen Wohnungen verschiedener Art von 1 + 1 bis 5 + 1. Trotz seiner Nähe zur Natur ist das Projekt nur wenige Minuten von den besten Bildungseinrichtungen, Krankenhäusern und Verkehrsknotenpunkten entfernt.