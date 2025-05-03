  1. Realting.com
Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Dubai
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
Company type
Immobilienagentur
Año de fundación de la compañía
2022
Auf der Plattform
5 Monate
Sprachen
English, Русский, Latviešu
Webseite
rcst.agency
Über die Agentur

An International Real Estate Agency with Unmatched Experience and Reputation

We are an international real estate agency with extensive experience in Europe’s residential property market. Our history includes numerous successful projects in residential real estate and development, enabling us to combine deep expertise with a high level of professionalism. In 2024, we confidently entered the Dubai market to offer our clients unique opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly growing regions.

Dubai is synonymous with luxury, potential, and exceptional opportunities. We specialize in luxury apartments, penthouses, townhouses and villas from leading global developers, meticulously selected to meet the needs of the most discerning clients. Our agency helps not only to acquire the property of your dreams but also to make a profitable investment in the future.

Why Choose Us:

• Expertise: Our team has in-depth knowledge of the Dubai real estate market, understanding its specifics, trends, and opportunities. We know where to find the perfect property for you—whether it’s an investment or a home.

• Personalized Approach: Every client is unique to us. We carefully study your needs, preferences, and financial goals to provide the most suitable solutions.

• Years of Experience: We’ve earned the trust of our clients through successful operations in international real estate markets. Our completed projects and satisfied customers affirm our reputation as a reliable partner.

• Investment Appeal: We offer meticulously selected projects with high growth and profitability potential, laying the foundation for your stable financial future.

Arbeitszeiten
Jetzt geöffnet
Derzeit im Unternehmen: 15:24
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Dubai)
Montag
10:00 - 00:00
Dienstag
10:00 - 00:00
Mittwoch
10:00 - 00:00
Donnerstag
10:00 - 00:00
Freitag
10:00 - 00:00
Samstag
10:00 - 00:00
Sonntag
10:00 - 00:00
Unsere Makler in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Dmitriy Tovancev
Dmitriy Tovancev
5 immobilienobjekte
Vitaliy Rudnev
Vitaliy Rudnev
56 immobilienobjekte
Artur Labutin
Artur Labutin
5 immobilienobjekte
