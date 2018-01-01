  1. Realting.com
Portugal, Avenida Gil Vicente, nº 583 4400-166 Mafamude, Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal (Португалия)
Immobilienagentur
2008
English, Русский, Українська
www.amberstar.pt
Beschreibung des Unternehmens

We are a real estate company that operates in the market of real estate sales. With a standard of seriousness in providing real estate services, seeks to conduct good business with efficiency, thus, tranquillity to its clients. Originally created to sell real estate to media with the needs of our customers over the years have expanded your activities throughout the country. Our staff is comprised of experienced professionals with extensive knowledge to suggest the best alternatives. In addition, we have a fully computerized system, which allows greater flexibility in research and adaptation of the profile of the property to client requests.

Ceuta, Porto
Wohnanlage Ceuta, Porto
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
von € 245,000
Immobilienagentur: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Neues Gebäude im kulturellen und historischen Zentrum von Porto.


Das Gebäude befindet sich in einem lebhaften Viertel, im Volksmund Baixa do Porto genannt.
Das Gebäude verfügt über einen Aufzug, was unter den historischen Gebäuden des Zentrums von Porto von Vorteil ist.
Das Gebäude innen und außen wurde aus hochwertigen Premium-Finish-Materialien gebaut. Die Zimmer sind mit Holzböden aus portugiesischer Kiefer ausgestattet und mit Doppelverglasung, Klimaanlage Daikin und anderen Annehmlichkeiten ausgestattet, die Ihr Leben so angenehm wie möglich gestalten, nach den Standards des modernen Lebens.
Im Vergleich zu den Marktpreisen in der Region sind die Preise pro Quadratmeter in diesem Gebäude recht demokratisch.


Die Wohnungen haben:
- Klimaanlagen;
- Video-Gegensprechanlagen;
- gepanzerte Türen;
- Waschmaschinen und Trockner.

Das Hotel liegt in einem Gebiet mit gut entwickelter Infrastruktur und nur in:
- 300m zur U-Bahnstation Aliados!
- 550 m zum Bahnhof von San Bento;
- 450 m zur Gemeindekammer von Porto;
- 1,3 km zu den Weinkellern von Porto.

Verpassen Sie diese Gelegenheit nicht!

Alcantara, Lisbon
Wohnanlage Alcantara, Lisbon
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Immobilienagentur: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE
< p > Der Wohnkomplex in Alcantara in Lissabon in der Region Bairro da Estrela bietet eine außergewöhnliche Kombination aus Geschichte und Entspannung. < / p >< p > Das Estrela-Gebiet ist einer der zentralsten Orte in Lissabon. Mit fantastischem Panoramablick und Lage mit ausgezeichnetem Zugang zum Stadtzentrum. < / p >< p > Es gibt verschiedene Infrastrukturen, die den Bewohnern eine hervorragende Lebensqualität bieten, z. B. Grünflächen, in denen die Menschen Ruhe und Erholung im Freien genießen können. Es gibt auch einen Yachthafen entlang des Tejo, in dem Liebhaber von Meereslebewesen den Fluss und seine Artenvielfalt genießen können. < / p >< p > Es ist ein Projekt, das sicherstellen soll, dass seine Apartments Komfort und Funktionalität kombinieren, um Ihr Wohlbefinden und einen entspannteren Lebensstil zu fördern. In Anbetracht Ihrer täglichen Bedürfnisse spiegeln sich auch kleinste Details in der sorgfältigen Auswahl der Materialien und Geräte wider, sodass dieses Haus perfekt für Sie ist!< / p >< p > Besteht aus 10 Wohnungen mit T2-, T3- und T4-Typologien. < / p >< p > Dieses Wohngebäude mit zwei getrennten Fassaden kombiniert die Einheit von Innen- und Außenbereich sowie die fantastische Sonne von Lissabon. < / p >< p > In seiner wunderschönen privilegierten Lage, in der sich dieses Projekt befindet, befinden sich einige der besten Fakultäten, Schulen und Universitäten, darunter das Institut für Bildende Kunst, Design und Marketing und die João de Deus Graduate School of Education. < / p >< p > Ort: < br / >-1,2 km vom Bahnhof entfernt; < br / >-1,8 km vom Supermarkt entfernt; < br / >-8 km vom Krankenhaus entfernt; < br / >-12 km vom Flughafen entfernt. < / p >
Matosinhos e Leça da Palmeira
Wohnanlage Matosinhos e Leça da Palmeira
Matosinhos e Leca da Palmeira, Portugal
von € 350,000
34–141 m² 4 Wohnungen
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Immobilienagentur: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

< p > Wunderschönes Projekt im Zentrum von Matosinhos, nur wenige Meter vom Strand entfernt!< / p >< p > Dieser Ort zeichnet sich durch seine Nähe zu Stränden, Hotels, Restaurants, Dienstleistungen und verschiedenen Geschäften aus. < / p >< p > Matosinhos ist ein Hafen und Fischerdorf, das für seine Restaurants und Sandstrände bekannt ist. < / p >< p > In der Umgebung gibt es Schulen, Restaurants, Hotels, verschiedene Dienstleistungen und Geschäfte, und die öffentlichen Verkehrsmittel sind nur wenige Meter entfernt. < / p >< p > Dies ist ein Renovierungs- und Entwicklungsprojekt von 2 Gebäuden aus dem späten 19. Jahrhundert, 17 T1-Wohnungen und 2 Gewerbeeinheiten, die jeweils für eine qualifizierte Investition in Golden Visa in Frage kommen. < / p >< p > Die Apartments haben eine große Fläche von 27 m ² bis 83 m ², einen Parkplatz und eine private Lagerung, geräumige Terrassen mit Whirlpool und Balkon sowie private Gärten < / p >< p > Sie können die Momente des Lebens auf der Terrasse mit Whirlpool, in der Cafeteria oder auf dem Dach genießen!< / p >< p > Premium und exklusives Design garantieren höchste Lebensqualität. < / p >< p > Ort: < br / >-100 m vom Bahnhof entfernt; < br / >-800 m vom Strand entfernt; < br / >-1 km vom Supermarkt entfernt; < br / >-1,5 km vom Krankenhaus entfernt; < br / >-9,3 km vom Flughafen entfernt. < / p >

Riverside Urban
Wohnviertel Riverside Urban
Beato, Portugal
von € 435,000
63 m² 1 Wohnung
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Immobilienagentur: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Einzigartige Gebäude in einem neuen Viertel an der Promenade in privilegierter Lage.

In einer ruhigen und modernen Gegend gibt es ungefähr 120 Geschäfte, einen Markt, ein Fitnessstudio und andere Dienstleistungen. Nur wenige Minuten vom Zentrum von Lissabon, dem Flughafen, dem Park der Nationen und dem Kreativzentrum Beato entfernt.

Apartments mit Architektur Renzo Piano - ein italienischer Kultpreisträger des Pritzker-Preises - ist erstklassig dekoriert und trägt das ganze Jahr über zur maximalen Nutzung von Raum, natürlichem Licht, Energiestabilität, akustischem und thermischem Komfort bei.

Es besteht aus Studios, Apartments mit einem oder zwei Schlafzimmern, die ideal für ein modernes Einzel- oder Paarleben konzipiert sind, um ein Leben lang oder in zwei verschiedene Blöcke ( A und B ) zu investieren.

Die Apartments verfügen über einen privaten Parkplatz mit einem Ladegerät für Autos und einer Speisekammer.

Der Bau von Gebäuden soll bis Mai 2023 abgeschlossen sein 

Riverside Square
Wohnviertel Riverside Square
Beato, Portugal
von € 500,000
Kapitulation vor: 2023
Immobilienagentur: AMBER STAR REAL ESTATE

Geschlossene Wohnanlage am Ufer des Flusses Teju, bestehend aus 8 Blöcken moderner und hochwertiger Apartments.

Die ruhige Gegend, in der sich die Apartments befinden, ist modern und beherbergt etwa 120 Geschäfte, einen Markt, ein Fitnessstudio und andere Dienstleistungen. Es ist auch nur eine kurze Fahrt vom Zentrum von Lissabon, dem Flughafen, dem Park der Nationen und dem Beato Creative Center entfernt.

Das Projekt sollte ein praktisches und funktionales tägliches Leben ermöglichen.

Es umfasst eine Vielzahl von Apartments mit einem, zwei und drei Schlafzimmern, wobei in jeder Typologie verschiedene Layouts verfügbar sind. Die zentrale Lage befindet sich neben dem Hauptbereich des Bezirks.

Apartments in der Architektur von Renzo Piano - dem italienischen Kultpreisträger des Pritzker-Preises - sind hochwertig dekoriert und tragen zur maximalen Raumnutzung, natürlichem Licht und Energiestabilität bei, sowie das ganze Jahr über akustischen und thermischen Komfort.

Die Blöcke verfügen über einen privaten Parkplatz mit einem Ladegerät für Autos und einer Speisekammer.
Schmitt + Sohn Panoramaaufzüge mit Blick auf den allgemeinen Garten des Gebäudes.


Der Bau von Gebäuden soll bis April 2023 abgeschlossen sein.

Unsere Makler in Portugal
Oleg Railean
Oleg Railean
Liucija Ruseckaja
Liucija Ruseckaja
Iryna Hryhorenko
Iryna Hryhorenko
At Ideal Homes Portugal, for ten years we have assisted people like you in purchasing property in the Algarve, Lisbon and Portugal. We pride ourselves in offering a friendly, personal service and since we want your experience with us to be as pleasant as possible, we put in the time and effort to research and hand pick the right property for you.   Ideal Homes Portugal understands that purchasing property, especially abroad, can be a daunting experience. As a result, we offer you our property quality guarantee. With over ten years of hands on experience of personally selecting each and every one of the properties that we sell, you can rest assured that the property we have to offer is of the best possible quality. We guarantee that you will be satisfied with the calibre of our homes.   Established in 2012, Ideal Homes Portugal has quickly become the leading Real Estate Services firm in the Algarve due to its Founders knowledge and expertise in the area, having worked for several years in the International Property sector, both in Portugal and worldwide. We specialise in providing services for clients looking to purchase in Portugal, throughout the whole purchase process and beyond, we always provide full support to our clients.   With a dedicated team of friendly and experienced staff, we can advise you on all aspects of property ownership in Portugal. Working with the right people when dealing with a foreign country is always important wherever you go.    Through our long established links with developers, other agents and owners in the Algarve you can be sure that Ideal Homes Portugal will find you the ideal home to suit your needs, whether that is as a second home, an investment, or a future primary home. We also have contacts for reliable furniture suppliers, gardeners and all that you could need to personalise your new home in the Algarve.

Das Hauptziel von IMOFACIL ist es, die besten Ergebnisse bei der Vermarktung von Immobilien zu gewährleisten, durch die Untersuchung und Implementierung der effizientesten Lösungen, um potenzielle Käufer jedes Produkts zu kontaktieren und anzuziehen. Nur so kann ein Service bereitgestellt werden, der eine effektive Mittelbeschaffung, schnelle Kommerzialisierung und ständige dokumentarische Unterstützung garantiert.

 

Dafür verlässt es sich auf die Professionalität seines Teams, damit es volles Vertrauen empfinden kann und die Vertriebsmitarbeiter eine flexible Struktur haben, Dies ermöglicht es ihm, sich an die kommerziellen Bedürfnisse jedes Unternehmens oder jeder Immobilie anzupassen und entsprechend den Anforderungen des Marktes zu expandieren.

 

Wir investieren in die kontinuierliche Schulung unserer Mitarbeiter / Berater, um die besten Ergebnisse in Bezug auf Servicequalität, Verhandlung und Überzeugung zu erzielen.

 

Die Kommerzialisierung und Förderung von Immobilien ist die tägliche Aufgabe, der sie gewidmet ist, sei es in der Stadt, im Rustikalen, im Handel oder im Touristen. Beim Kauf, Verkauf, der Vermietung oder der Investition in Immobilien versuchen wir, etwas zu bewirken, bieten einen geeigneten und persönlichen Service und fördern ein gutes Geschäft.

 

Wir garantieren Qualität und innovative Dienstleistungen in allen Segmenten des Immobilienmarktes sowie einen Service entsprechend der Zeitverfügbarkeit jedes Kunden.

Golden Visa Properties ist einer der führenden Immobilienmakler in Portugal, mit Hauptsitz an der Algarve und Repräsentanzen in der Region Lissabon und Porto und befasst sich mit einigen der exklusivsten Immobilien in Portugal und auf dem internationalen Markt.

Golden Visa Properties ist bei den portugiesischen Behörden als lizenzierter Agent registriert und entspricht strengen Standards, ergänzt durch sein multinationales Team. Es spricht fließend Englisch, Deutsch, Französisch, Niederländisch und Portugiesisch unter anderem.

Golden Visa Properties ist auch auf Immobilien spezialisiert, die Zugang zum Golden Visa gewähren, und verfügt über eine gute Sammlung von Immobilien, die den Antragsteller für die Anwendung des Golden Visa Portuguese klassifizieren.

 

Unser Unternehmen verfügt über umfangreiche Erfahrung auf dem portugiesischen Immobilienmarkt. Unsere Zusammenarbeit mit Investmentgesellschaften ermöglicht uns den Zugang zu Immobilien in nachgefragten Gebieten zu einem wettbewerbsfähigen Preis. Unsere ständige Marktanalyse ermöglicht es uns andererseits, Immobilien, die für alle Anforderungen unserer Kunden geeignet sind, korrekt zu bewerten und auszuwählen.

Wir sind eine Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mit Sitz in Portugal. Wir bieten Beratungsleistungen von A bis Z für Immobilieninvestitionen an. Wir verwalten unser eigenes Vermögen sowie das exklusive Vermögen von Kunden und Geschäftspartnern. Wir bieten eine große Auswahl an Dienstleistungen an, von der Mietsammlung für unsere Kunden bis zur Förderung von Verkaufsvermögen. Wir bieten uneingeschränkte rechtliche Unterstützung, von der Erlangung einer Steuernummer bis hin zur Eröffnung oder zum Kauf von Unternehmen, und beraten bei der Erlangung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis im Rahmen des Golden Visa-Programms.
