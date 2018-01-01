  1. Realting.com
Calle Mayor 25, 03188 La Mata, Torrevieja - SPAIN (Испания)
Immobilienagentur
2014
English, Русский, Español
alicante-realestate.com
Alicante Real Estate is a real estate agency specializing in the sale of new housing and second-hand homes in the southern part of Alicante Province in places like Alicante City, Santa Pola, La Marina, Guardamar, La Mata, Torrevieja and the Orihuela Costa. With the best team of qualified estate agents in the area, Alicante Real Estate provides professional, competent service and will be with you every step of the way towards your goal of buying or selling a home or business in the area where we operate.

We have a large catalogue where customers can find all kinds of properties such as apartments, villas, studios, townhouses and businesses. And every step of the way you will receive honest advice and information regarding the myriad of details that must be addressed before you take possession of your new home.

Artem Semashkevych
Artem Semashkevych
511 Immobilienobjekte
Solanaspain
73 Objekte

Solana Spain — ein Team von Immobilienexperten der Immobilienagentur in Alicante. Wir entwickeln unsere berufliche Tätigkeit an der Costa Blanca ( Alicante ). Wir bieten eine breite Palette von Dienstleistungen an, mit denen Sie Ihre Probleme lösen und alle Ihre Fragen beantworten können.

NOAH & PARTNERS REAL ESTATE
15 Objekte

« Noah & Partners Real Estate » ist eine Immobilienagentur, die sich darauf spezialisiert hat, ihren Kunden beim Kauf und Verkauf ihrer Häuser zu helfen. Unser Hauptsitz befindet sich neben dem Strand von La Mata in Torrevieja. Deshalb sind wir Experten für Küstenimmobilien. Darüber hinaus können wir unseren Kunden in der Nähe der Landschaft eine große Auswahl an Häusern und Villen in der Comarca Vega Baja und in der gesamten Provinz Alicante anbieten.

Wir bieten einen soliden Katalog von Immobilien jeglicher Art wie Apartments, Reihenhäusern, Schweizer Cottages, Villen, Studios usw. So können wir Ihnen eine breite Palette von Optionen anbieten.

Wenn Sie sich Ihr Traumhaus vorstellen können, helfen wir Ihnen, es zu finden. 

Dream Homes Tenerife
21 Objekt

Suchen Sie ein Zuhause auf Teneriffa? Lasst uns diesen Traum wahr werden lassen! Egal, ob Sie ein Luxusobjekt, eine Villa oder ein kleineres Haus oder eine Wohnung suchen - wir helfen Ihnen gerne weiter! Möchten Sie nach Teneriffa ziehen oder bereits den Traum auf der Insel leben? Egal, ob Sie zur Arbeit auf diese wunderschöne Insel kommen oder nur nach einer Veränderung suchen, wir würden gerne von Ihnen hören! Haben Sie Ihr Haus als Investition gekauft oder jemanden gesucht, der sich während Ihrer Abwesenheit darum kümmert? Kontaktieren Sie uns für maßgeschneiderte Pakete, die zu Ihnen passen. Wir arbeiten an Ihren Bedürfnissen!

Planeta

Planeta Spain ist ein zukunftsweisendes Immobilienunternehmen, mit dem Sie nach Ihren Wünschen Wohn- oder Gewerbeimmobilien finden können. Wir helfen Ihnen bei der Auswahl Ihres zukünftigen Zuhauses und stellen Ihnen alle umliegenden Gebiete und Sehenswürdigkeiten vor. Sie erhalten auch vollständige Informationen über das ausgewählte Objekt und sein Design. Planeta Spain bietet Immobilien direkt vom Entwickler ohne Zwischenhändler zu den günstigsten Konditionen mit flexiblem Zahlungssystem und Ratenzahlungen an. Unsere Spezialisten bieten in allen Phasen Rechtshilfe und volle Unterstützung für die Transaktion und helfen Ihnen, einen Kredit zu erhalten.

IPG Group
271 Objekt

In Grupo IPG setzen wir all unsere Erfahrungen ein, um das Haus, die Wohnung oder das Eigentum zu erhalten, das Sie suchen und das Ihren Vorlieben und Bedürfnissen am besten entspricht. Wir haben ein breites Portfolio an Immobilien zum Verkauf in Estepona und Tarifa, die immer einen wettbewerbsfähigen Preis bieten und sich an den Markt anpassen. Es gibt viele Eigentümer, die auf unser Unternehmen vertraut haben, um ihre Immobilien zum Verkauf in Estepona und Tarifa zu verwalten. 

Realting.com
Gehen