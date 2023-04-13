Hungary
39 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Commercial
Andocs, Hungary
120 m²
€ 572,906
Commercial
Ordacsehi, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 366,976
Commercial
Marcali, Hungary
22 m²
€ 28,777
Commercial
Koroeshegy, Hungary
70 m²
€ 142,302
Commercial
Balatonmariafuerdo, Hungary
511 m²
€ 789,395
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
1 000 m²
€ 924,041
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
390 m²
€ 950,443
Commercial
Koroeshegy, Hungary
700 m²
€ 737,649
A COMMERCIAL PROPERTY FOR SALE 1 hour away from Budapest at Balaton, in EXCELLENT CONDITION,…
Commercial
Balatonszentgyoergy, Hungary
45 m²
€ 289,093
Commercial 21 bathroom
Balatonszemes, Hungary
21 bath
600 m²
€ 1,634,233
Commercial
Porrogszentpal, Hungary
100 m²
€ 40,922
Commercial
Szolad, Hungary
480 m²
€ 1,170,180
Commercial
Koroeshegy, Hungary
98 m²
€ 104,549
Commercial
Somogytur, Hungary
350 m²
€ 224,410
Commercial
Balatonboglar, Hungary
661 m²
€ 1,053,407
Commercial
Koroeshegy, Hungary
650 m²
€ 527,760
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
75 m²
€ 205,929
Commercial
Somogytur, Hungary
4 055 m²
€ 26,137
Commercial 1 bathroom
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
1 bath
1 690 m²
€ 1,500,000
Commercial
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
430 m²
€ 683,791
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 924,041
Commercial
Libickozma, Hungary
1 100 m²
€ 580,826
Commercial 10 bathrooms
Siofok, Hungary
10 bath
468 m²
€ 1,159,012
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
1 084 m²
€ 1,452,065
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
320 m²
€ 153,127
Investment
Balatonfenyves, Hungary
440 m²
€ 1,029,646
Commercial
Koroeshegy, Hungary
604 m²
€ 633,628
Commercial 1 bathroom
Koroeshegy, Hungary
1 bath
6 000 m²
€ 300,000
Commercial 1 bathroom
Csurgo, Hungary
1 bath
155 m²
€ 100,000
Commercial 1 bathroom
Balatonlelle, Hungary
1 bath
470 m²
€ 1,188,053
