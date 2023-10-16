Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Baranya, Hungary

Pecsi jaras
35
Pecs
32
Siklosi jaras
5
Komlo
4
Komloi jaras
4
Siklos
3
49 properties total found
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 32 m²
€39,967
Investment in Komlo, Hungary
Investment
Komlo, Hungary
Area 908 m²
€644,634
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 78 m²
€167,126
Commercial in Villany, Hungary
Commercial
Villany, Hungary
Area 215 m²
€825,132
Commercial in Siklos, Hungary
Commercial
Siklos, Hungary
Area 114 m²
€150,437
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 45 m²
€69,432
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 18 m²
€38,574
Commercial in Mohacs, Hungary
Commercial
Mohacs, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€30,859
Commercial in Siklos, Hungary
Commercial
Siklos, Hungary
Area 388 m²
€255,275
Commercial in Sellye, Hungary
Commercial
Sellye, Hungary
Area 656 m²
€228,870
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 24 m²
€0
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 42 m²
€89,991
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 58 m²
€159,437
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 33 m²
€43,809
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 13 m²
€15,445
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 120 m²
€275,500
Commercial in Kovagoszolos, Hungary
Commercial
Kovagoszolos, Hungary
Area 1 300 m²
€256,564
Commercial in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Commercial
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Area 840 m²
€1,40M
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€205,726
Commercial in Harkany, Hungary
Commercial
Harkany, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€167,605
Investment in Siklos, Hungary
Investment
Siklos, Hungary
Area 44 921 m²
SIKLÓS DEVELOPMENT AREA WITH INVESTMENT CONCEPT (Could be changed upon any different reques…
€2,29M
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 000 m²
€348,102
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 215 m²
€38,678
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 63 m²
€24,430
Commercial in Komlo, Hungary
Commercial
Komlo, Hungary
Area 78 m²
€43,062
Investment in Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
Investment
Mindszentgodisa, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€59,306
Commercial in Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Commercial
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Area 430 m²
€540,030
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 63 m²
€34,691
Commercial in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€141,411
Commercial 1 bathroom in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 311 m²
€622,600

Property types in Baranya

offices
investment properties
