Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. China
  3. Shanghai
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Shanghai, China

2 properties total found
Villa in Huangpu District, China
Villa
Huangpu District, China
Area 400 m²
New luxury house in the popular suburb of Ljubljana.In an exceptional location, surrounded b…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Villa in Huangpu District, China
Villa
Huangpu District, China
Area 332 m²
Furnished house in the elite suburb of Ljubljana.Fully equipped family house in an excellent…
$784,282
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Shanghai, China

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go