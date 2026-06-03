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Residential properties for sale in Tibesti, Chad

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1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Tibesti, Chad
6 bedroom house
Tibesti, Chad
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale: 3-story villa just past the Rrashbull hill, next to the main road on the street le…
$395,381
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Agency
AFS Real Estate Management
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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