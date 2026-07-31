Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cape Verde
  3. Sal
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Sal, Cape Verde

;
Santa Maria
11
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
1 bedroom apartment
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Description of object: Discover a unique investment opportunity in Cape Verde! We offer fo…
$211,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 6
Area 42 m²
Description of object: We present you an elegant Premium apartment in an exclusive part of t…
$211,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 6
Area 41 m²
Description of object: We present you a spacious studio apartment with an open living area a…
$171,284
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
OkeaskOkeask
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Description of object: Exclusive three-bedroom apartment on the first line by the sea | Tort…
$171,284
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
1 bedroom apartment
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Description of object: Last 4 apartments at this price | Guaranteed return 5% per year | 5 w…
$171,284
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 6
Area 41 m²
Description of object: We present you an elegant apartment in a luxury oceanfront resort, wh…
$188,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 6
Area 45 m²
Description of the site: We have provided our clients with above-standard investment conditi…
$211,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 6
Area 40 m²
Description of the site: We have provided our clients with special investment conditions – g…
$171,284
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
Description of object: three-bedroom apartment in the first line by the sea | 100 m from the…
$171,259
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
1 bedroom apartment
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Description of the site: Discover a unique investment opportunity in Cape Verde! We offer f…
$211,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria, Cape Verde
Bedrooms 6
Area 40 m²
Description of the site: We have agreed with our clients on special conditions, which are ra…
$171,284
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Sal

1 BHK

Properties features in Sal, Cape Verde

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go