Residential properties for sale in Manama, Bahrain

1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Manama, Bahrain
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Manama, Bahrain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
 investment opportunity never to be missed For sale an elegant apartment in a privileged …
€110,300
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Manama, Bahrain
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Manama, Bahrain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
For sale an elegant apartment in a prime location   opposite City Center Mall - Seef Dist…
€300,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Manama, Bahrain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Manama, Bahrain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
  Amazing investment opportunity!!! For sale rented apartment in a prime location in Juff…
€84,070
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Manama, Bahrain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Manama, Bahrain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
A very attractive offer for a two-bedroom rental apartment.    For sale an elegant apartm…
€188,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Manama, Bahrain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Manama, Bahrain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
For sale luxury apartment in a prime location in Aljuffair   The apartment area is 69.4 s…
€109,000
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Manama, Bahrain
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Manama, Bahrain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
A distinctive investment opportunity in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for sale and rent, new apart…
€104,711
