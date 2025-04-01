Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Capital Governorate, Bahrain

2 bedroom apartment in Manama, Bahrain
2 bedroom apartment
Manama, Bahrain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
A very attractive offer for a two-bedroom rental apartment.    For sale an elegant apartmen…
$206,387
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Manama, Bahrain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Manama, Bahrain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
A distinctive investment opportunity in the Kingdom of Bahrain, for sale and rent, new apart…
$115,000
1 bedroom apartment in Manama, Bahrain
1 bedroom apartment
Manama, Bahrain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
For sale luxury apartment in a prime location in Aljuffair   The apartment area is 69.4 s…
$119,661
