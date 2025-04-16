Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nassau, Bahamas

Villa 6 bedrooms in New Providence, Bahamas
Villa 6 bedrooms
New Providence, Bahamas
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 052 m²
Paradise Island, epitomizes contemporary elegance. This two-story home, overlooking a golf c…
$8,30M
House 10 bedrooms in New Providence, Bahamas
House 10 bedrooms
New Providence, Bahamas
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Parmi les joyaux rares de Paradise Island, la Villa Florentine brille par son élégance disti…
$28,00M
Villa 6 bedrooms in New Providence, Bahamas
Villa 6 bedrooms
New Providence, Bahamas
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 804 m²
One of a kind Venetian style palace offering stunning views of Nassau Harbour! Designed by w…
$13,78M
Villa 7 bedrooms in New Providence, Bahamas
Villa 7 bedrooms
New Providence, Bahamas
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 607 m²
A one-of-a-kind contemporary masterpiece set on a beautifully elevated beachfront property o…
$22,90M
5 bedroom house in New Providence, Bahamas
5 bedroom house
New Providence, Bahamas
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Ocean-front home - Nestled in the highly sought-after western district the home features a v…
$1,50M
Properties features in Nassau, Bahamas

