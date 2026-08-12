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Villas with garage for sale in Azerbaijan

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Villa 6 bedrooms in Baku, Azerbaijan
Villa 6 bedrooms
Baku, Azerbaijan
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale luxury capital villa in walking distance from the sea We offer for sale a spacious…
$2,41M
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Properties features in Azerbaijan

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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