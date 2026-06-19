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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Azerbaijan

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Baku, Azerbaijan
UP UP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Baku, Azerbaijan
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
In the prestigious and elite area of Badamdar settlement, in the 1st Massive, a villa is off…
$1,30M
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4 bedroom house in Qakh District, Azerbaijan
4 bedroom house
Qakh District, Azerbaijan
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with Mountain and River Views in Qakh – On the Road to Ilisu A 3-storey villa with …
Price on request
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Properties features in Azerbaijan

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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